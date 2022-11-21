My Favorite Stocking Stuffer Is a Clever Kitchen Timesaver, and It's on Sale at Amazon for Under $15 Right Now

I like to be in and out of the kitchen as quickly as possible, so anything that slows me down, such as dull knives and inefficient appliances, has got to go. One thing I'm so glad to be rid of? My clunky old measuring spoons.

The white plastic spoons I bought more than a decade ago were one of those sets held together by a ring, and they were too tough to separate. That means every time I needed to use one, I dragged every other spoon along, which means I had to wash them all each time, too. And I don't have a dishwasher — I am the dishwasher.

But two years ago, I found magnetic measuring spoons in my Christmas stocking, and my entire view on this kitchen necessity changed. And right now, Amazon is brimming with early Black Friday deals on these convenient little timesavers.

Amazon

Buy It! Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons, Set of 8, Black, $13.97 (orig. $24.97); amazon.com

My favorite thing about magnetic measuring spoons is that I can separate them with one hand, pulling the set apart to use only what I need. My second favorite thing about them is that they're double-sided, so technically, my six-piece set has 12 spoons. The round side is for liquids and oils, while the oval-shaped side is for sticking into narrow spice jars.

The best magnetic measuring spoon deal on Amazon I'm seeing as of this writing is on the site's overall best-selling set, which is 44 percent off and now just $14. It's picked up tens of thousands of five-star ratings, and shoppers say the spoons are "very sturdy" and "easier to use" than traditional versions. Each spoon has the same color label, and there are several hues on sale now.

And for only $13, you can pick up this eight-piece measuring spoon set, which is like mine in that each spoon's label is a different color. That makes them easier to distinguish when the writing on the labels inevitably wears off after hundreds of washes. Crucially, both of these sets include a 3/4 teaspoon — something I wish my collection had.

Trust me: This is the stocking stuff your family members want to see — I know I did. Pick up magnetic measuring spoons on sale at Amazon before Black Friday kicks off.

Amazon

Buy It! Kailedi Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set, $12.98 (orig. $16.66); amazon.com

Laura Gurfein is the editorial director of commerce for PEOPLE.com and has covered shopping for a decade. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.