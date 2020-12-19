Amazon Shoppers Are Turning to These Affordable Electrolyte Packets for Quick Hydration

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you frequently exercise or play sports, you’ve probably been advised to keep electrolyte-filled beverages on hand. While your first thought may be to grab a sports drink, hundreds of Amazon shoppers are here to tell you about a super affordable alternative: Amazon Basic Care Electrolyte Powder Packets.

To make sense of the benefits of these hydrating water additives, you first need to understand what electrolytes are and how they work in your system. Electrolytes are minerals, such as sodium, potassium, and calcium, that conduct electricity when mixed with water. In your body, they regulate nerve and muscle function, fight dehydration, balance your blood pressure, and help repair damaged tissue. Long story short, electrolytes play a critical role in your body’s day-to-day functioning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basic Care Orange Electrolyte Powder Packets, $7.29; amazon.com

With just one Amazon Basic Care Electrolyte Powder Packet, you get 590 milligrams of chloride, 490 milligrams of sodium, and 370 milligrams of potassium to quickly rehydrate your body. All you have to do is dump the powder packet into a bottle of water, shake it up, and you’re ready to go. For $8, you get six packets, and you can choose from five different flavors, including orange, strawberry lemonade, cherry, grape, and a variety pack.

“This little powder does essentially the same thing as Gatorade without all of the extra sweet taste to it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I can drink less and start feeling the benefits faster, and they're small enough to fit in a wallet, so I can take it with me in case I don't make it home. I couldn't recommend these enough.”

Another fan of the packets added: “I love how it mixes with the water and doesn't make the water too thick like some electrolyte solutions. The flavors are also just right, not too strong, but not too light either. It makes water a tad less drab.”

Instead of filling your fridge with sugary sports drinks, opt for these cost-effective packets that have all the nutrients you need to keep your body strong and hydrated. Shop the Amazon Basic Care Electrolyte Powder Packets below.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basic Care Strawberry Lemonade Electrolyte Powder Packets, $7.29; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basic Care Cherry Electrolyte Powder Packets, $7.29; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basic Care Grape Electrolyte Powder Packets, $7.29; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basic Care Assorted Electrolyte Powder Packets, $6.49; amazon.com