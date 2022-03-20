Hate Cleaning Your Air Fryer? Amazon Shoppers Love This Clever $20 Solution

The silicone liners come in two sizes, both of which feature raised lines to ensure the gadget's hot air properly circulates around foods. This achieves that crisp crunch that air fryers are known for while it collects excess oils and drips. Owners say that just like the basket itself, the liner, which is safe to use up to 450 degrees, can get pretty hot, so you'll need potholders or gloves if you try to remove it from your fryer right away.