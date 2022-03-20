Hate Cleaning Your Air Fryer? Amazon Shoppers Love This Clever $20 Solution
If you're a member of the air fryer fan club, which boasts celebs like Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey, then you already know how incredible they are for making fast and healthy meals. And now there's a handy, clever Amazon find that makes them even easier to use and clean.
Amazon shoppers love this Wavelu silicone air fryer liner that's earned over 3,000 five-star ratings. The reusable accessory is nonstick and dishwasher safe, making air fryer clean up easier and faster. Owners say the $20 add-on is a "game-changer" and a "good investment," while another said it "revolutionizes air frying."
The silicone liners come in two sizes, both of which feature raised lines to ensure the gadget's hot air properly circulates around foods. This achieves that crisp crunch that air fryers are known for while it collects excess oils and drips. Owners say that just like the basket itself, the liner, which is safe to use up to 450 degrees, can get pretty hot, so you'll need potholders or gloves if you try to remove it from your fryer right away.
Since the liners are nonstick and dishwasher safe, cleaning is simple. No scrubbing required. Many noted that grease and crumbs wash right off. And thanks to this nifty find, reviewers say they now use their air fryers more than ever.
"I often would not use my air fryer because I hated cleaning it," one reviewer wrote. "This makes cleanup so easy — just dump the crumbs in that trash can and rinse the basket." They added that the liners make the food they cook "look so much more professional" thanks to the grill marks it creates and "[there's] no sticking on the bottom." The shopper concluded, "I write very few reviews, but this one deserved one. And the price was awesome."
Other owners were surprised by the time they saved and the messes they were able to avoid thanks to the nonstick material and raised sides that keep everything contained. Melted cheese and greasy bacon took just seconds to clean up. And many also raved about the tasty and impressive-looking grills marks it left on steaks and french toast.
Go grab your air fryer and measure its basket to determine the best liner size for your machine. This Wavelu one is currently Amazon's most reviewed and highest-rated option, and it's received more praise-filled reviews nearly every day this month, so be sure to get one while they're still in stock.
