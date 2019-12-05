Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island
You’ll find the largest gingerbread pirate ship in the world in the lobby of the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida. A team of eight pastry chefs put together this 17-foot long boat using more than 600 pieces of gingerbread. There’s even an edible fondant crew on board!
The Westin Austin Downtown
Head down to Texas to enjoy a festive holiday meal inside this edible extention of the restaurant Stella San Jac, which is themed around the iconic movie Christmas Vacation this year (there’s a life-size cardboard cut-out of Clark Griswold and a tree adorned with a stuffed squirrel.) Feel good knowing that a portion of the proceeds are donated to Back on My Feet Austin, an organization that helps the homeless.
Great Wolf Lodge
At the Niagara Falls waterpark resort location you can dine in this life-size gingerbread house for a small fee that is donated to the Autism Ontario Niagara Chapter.
Fairmont Hotel
Created with 6,000 gingerbread bricks, 3,300 pounds of icing, and 1,650 pounds of candy, this larger-than-life two-story gingerbread house is the largest in The Fairmont Hotel’s History. Complete with an edible railroad track, they offer a romantic proposal package to make the holidays extra special.
Aria Las Vegas
The pastry team at Aria spent three weeks building and baking this bakery themed gingerbread house. A friendly five-foot-tall gingerbread man stands by the doorway as cotton candy “smoke” rises out of the chimney.
Rancho Bernardo Inn
Enter a winter wonderland in California. Aside from the life-size gingerbread house, visitors can decorate gingerbread cookies, join in on holiday story telling and meet Santa.
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa
As soon as you enter the Grand Floridian’s lobby the scent of warm spices radiates from this masterpiece. For over 20 years the luxury Disney World Hotel has decorated it’s lobby during the holidays with this magical gingerbread house. Watch how all it comes together here.