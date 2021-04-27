Amanda Kloots Partners with Instacart to Thank Their Personal Shoppers: 'They're Unsung Heroes'

Amanda Kloots is expressing her gratitude for the personal shoppers who put their lives on the line throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I believe in this company so much," Kloots says of Instacart and the campaign — which will spotlight the stories of 59 Instacart shoppers from each state and Canadian province in which they operate, and thank each of them with a year of free groceries. "I use them all the time and they have been a lifeline to me and [son] Elvis, helping me through this pandemic and just life now as a single mom."

In addition to the 59 shoppers spotlighted, Beyond the Cart also celebrates the entire active shopper community by gifting a free year of their Instacart Express membership.

"I was blown away by the idea of this campaign because it helps to celebrate the Instacart shoppers who have joined on to help people throughout this pandemic," adds Kloots. "They are just unsung heroes through this pandemic, to their families and to other families and to their communities."

Kloots says she especially connected with one shopper in particular, Sue, a single mother of six children in Boise, Idaho.

"Sue was homeless at one point in her life. And now she has six children and to help make ends meet through this pandemic, she became an Instacart shopper to round out her income goals. She also decided to start helping her community by getting groceries safely to a shelter called the Interface Sanctuary," said Kloots, who posted her conversation with Sue to Instagram on Tuesday.

"I actually was just speaking with her and she's such a beautiful woman. And I told her what incredible examples she is not only leading in her community, but as a mom to her children," she added. "And it was really great to get to connect to her for a little bit and have a chat."

Since her husband's death on July 5, the mom of one has been open about her grief and struggles this past year.

Last month, Kloots remembered her late husband one year after driving him to the hospital when he fell ill with what doctors later discovered to be COVID-19.

"March 30, 2020 Elvis and I drove Nick to the emergency room at Cedar Sinai," Kloots wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "With Covid restrictions in place, we didn't know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner. We didn't hug. We didn't kiss goodbye. We couldn't. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn't take any risks."

"I don't even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, 'I love you,' " she recalled. "I told him I'd stay nearby and to call me when he's done."

Kloots said she took their son to The Grove shopping center nearby "to kill time," thinking "it would be a couple hours" before Cordero would be released from the hospital.

amanda kloots, nick cordero Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots with their son Elvis Eduardo | Credit: amanda kloots/instagram

"That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick," Kloots remembered.

"My heart breaks today," she continued in the post. "I wish I could go back in time, run to him as he was walking away, grab him, kiss him and hold him in my arms. On April 1, he went on the ventilator and I never spoke to him again."

The fitness instructor ended her message with a note to others who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, writing, "To anyone, who like me, that dropped their person off at the hospital never to really 'see' them again, I'm thinking and praying for you today."

"This day is just hard, there's no other way to say it," she added. "We've come far in a year with what we know about treating and preventing this virus. Do your part, continue doing your part. For Nick and every COVID patient that didn't make it home."

Cordero was initially diagnosed with pneumonia, but tested positive for COVID-19 after he was admitted to the hospital, Kloots previously said on her Instagram.

During his 95 days in the hospital, in which he spent 42 of them in a medically induced coma, the actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo | Credit: amanda kloots/instagram

In October, Kloots told PEOPLE that she's been finding comfort within their son.

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

She added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad.

"He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."