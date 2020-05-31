"I love this recipe because it's an elevated version of the classic salad with very little extra effort," says the Chopped judge and chef of the soon-to-open Rise & Thyme restaurant in Dallas

Amanda Freitag's Waldorf Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

2 (8-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 tsp. black pepper, divided

1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

2 (8-oz.) Honeycrisp or Granny Smith apples, cut into 1/2-in. pieces

1 1/2 cups thinly sliced celery (about 4 medium stalks)

1 cup seedless red grapes, halved lengthwise

12 Bibb or butter lettuce leaves (from 1 head)

1 cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Place chicken on a rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of chicken registers 165°, about 25 minutes. Shred or slice chicken into bite-size pieces.

2. While chicken cooks, whisk together yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper until smooth. Stir in apples, celery, grapes and shredded chicken.

3. Spoon salad mixture evenly into lettuce leaves. Sprinkle with walnuts; serve immediately.

Quick tip! "Get creative with whatever ingredients you have," says Freitag. "Swap sour cream for yogurt, raisins for grapes, and almonds for walnuts." And if you don't have lettuce? Make sandwiches instead!

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes