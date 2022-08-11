"Most teriyaki recipes are loaded with sugar and salt, but this version is ridiculously easy and made with just a handful of easy-to-find, whole food ingredients," says Alyssa Brantley, the author of The "I Don't Want to Cook" Book.

The food blogger also loves the dish because of its versatility. "It is so flavorful and endlessly customizable for your family! You can use white rice, brown rice or cauliflower rice for the side and can swap pork, beef, shrimp or tofu in for the chicken," she says.

Alyssa Brantley's Teriyaki Chicken with Snow Peas

¼ cup tamari

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil

2 tsp. cornstarch or arrowroot starch

1 tsp. sesame seeds

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger (from 1 [1-in.] piece)

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 Tbsp. avocado oil or other neutral cooking oil (such as canola oil)

1½ lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into ½-in. strips

12 oz. fresh snow peas or sugar snap peas

Warm steamed rice

Sriracha chili sauce (optional)

1. Stir together tamari, sugar, sesame oil, starch, sesame seeds, ginger and garlic in a small bowl or measuring cup; set aside.

2. Heat a 12-inch cast-iron or stainless steel skillet over medium high. Add avocado oil, and heat until oil shimmers, about 1 minute. Add chicken strips; cook, undisturbed, for 6 minutes. Flip chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken browns and becomes firm to the touch, about 4 minutes.

3. Add peas and tamari mixture to skillet, stirring to combine. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce slightly thickens and peas are cooked but still crunchy, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; serve hot with rice and sriracha, if desired.

Serves: 4 to 6

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes