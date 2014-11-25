Image zoom

Since she wrapped her hit series How I Met Your Mother last spring, Alyson Hannigan has found time to pursue her newest passion: sewing.



The mom of daughters Satyana, 5 1/2, and Keeva, 2 1/2 , says she started off making “little things, easy napkins and placemats,” but has since enrolled in classes and taken on more ambitious projects.

“I bought all this really lovely organic fabric online with this cute butterfly fabric,” says Hannigan, 40, who lends her voice to a new episode of Disney Channel’s animated Sofia the First series. (The episode airs Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.)

“I had signed up for this children’s dressmaking class and I was anxious to use the fabric, so I made a reusable sandwich bag out of it,” she says. “Then when I started making the dress for Sati, I held it up for her and she’s like, ‘Oh, I will match my sandwich!'”

A longtime crafter, Hannigan has already begun her Christmas decorating — especially because the family will be spending Thanksgiving in Hawaii this year.

“We’ve never done anything that’s non-traditional before,” says the onetime Buffy the Vampire star. “It’s strange because I’m gearing up for Christmas and trying to find flip-flops to pack for my children.”

The island getaway is a belated 40th birthday celebration for Hannigan, who marked the milestone on March 24.

Beyond the lack of dishes — and seriously gorgeous locale — the tropical Turkey Day offers another upside, says Hannigan: “It’s given me permission to just skip the whole Thanksgiving theme at home and go straight into Christmas!”

—Michelle Tauber

