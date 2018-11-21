Grab your macaroni and cheese, your cranberry sauce and your turkey! MasterChef Junior Celebrity Showdown has arrived.

Alyson Hannigan and her eldest daughter, Satyanna Denisof (who goes by Saty), will battle it out on FOX’s special episode of the competition cooking show on Thanksgiving Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Saty, 9, has shown her mom that she could be a chef in the making with her skills behind the stove. “She definitely has more potential than I do,” Hannigan tells PEOPLE. “She could definitely rock the chef uniform.”

The episode will feature other stars like Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet and Empire‘s Terrance Howard as celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez critique their dishes. The stars and their children will compete against one another to receive a $25,000 ash reward for to give to the charity of their choice.

RELATED: Alyson Hannigan Lists Her California Traditional Home for $8.8 Million

When it comes to cooking at home, Hannigan’s husband Alexis Denisof takes the reigns.

“I like to make the food look cute –,” says Hannigan. “[Dad] makes the food taste good,” adds Saty.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Alyson Hannigans Real Pregnancy Is Easier Than Her One on How I Met Your Mother

Overall, the mom and daughter duo had a fun experience, despite some pre-show jitters.

“I made quite a few bundlers, but hopefully that’ll make for some really funny good television,” Hannigan laughs. “I think actually, in our round, the kids were the champions. Luckily [Saty] takes after her dad. She saved our team from being completely embarrassed.”

The two-hour episode will air on November 23 on FOX at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.