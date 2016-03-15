Alton Brown and Umami Burger Debut the Most Epic Breakfast Burger Ever (and We Tried It)

Image zoom

Alton Brown is known for his mad scientist-like approach to food, so it’s no wonder he can make a burger with flavors so harmonious, it satisfies both the mind and the stomach.

Teaming up with the restaurant chain Umami Burger as part of its Artists Series (previous participants have included Mindy Kaling and Andy Samberg), the celebrity chef created the “Alton Burger,” which combines all of the best elements of his favorite meal of the day: breakfast.

The burger is made up of eight distinct elements: a toasted bun, beef patty with bacon lardons mixed in, smashed cheesy tots, cheddar cheese, miso-maple bacon strips, homemade coffee-flavored ketchup, a sunny side up egg, and fried sage for garnish.

What does all of that add up to? A flavor bomb of insane proportions.

We here at PEOPLE are lucky enough to have an Umami Burger inside our office building, so naturally we couldn’t not go eat it immediately. Brown is best equipped to explain the science behind what “umami” exactly is (he breaks it down in the video above), but one bite of this is a better lesson than any words can describe.

First off, not to seem shallow, but aesthetically speaking it’s about a 10. And while a burger that contains bacon two ways, cheese and cheesy tots is exactly as nap-inducing as it sounds, it’s more than just decadent — it’s complex.

The smashed tots act almost like a second patty of fried hash browns, the maple glaze on the bacon gives the slightest nod to fresh flapjacks, and the coffee-flavored ketchup — while admittedly a little strange on its own — is a brilliant complement to the beef, and really rounds out the breakfast theme.