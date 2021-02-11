Alton Brown Shares Adorable Good Eats Throwback Photo with 21-Year-Old Daughter Zoey

Alton Brown is throwing it back!

On Thursday, the 58-year-old television personality posted an old photograph of himself and his daughter Zoey, now 21, much to the delight of fans of the Food Network star.

In the caption of his post, Alton revealed that the sepia-toned shot was taken back in 2000 during an episode of his beloved Food Network show, Good Eats.

"Just in case #throwbackthursday is still a thing. Here i am with my now 21 year old daughter Zoey playing ancient Romans in #GoodEats back in 2000," Alton wrote.

Alton and Food Network brought back Good Eats in 2019 after a five-year hiatus. The highly-anticipated reboot was titled, Good Eats: The Return.

The original Good Eats and its reboot were a huge hit for the network, providing the science behind the recipes alongside Alton's whimsical sense of humor. Much of its charm is thanks to Alton's scripted, quirky skits, which explains the costumes in his throwback photo.

Alton — who shares Zoey with his ex-wife, DeAnna Brown — opened up to PEOPLE back in 2019 a bit about his daughter, a Georgetown University student, and how she is the common ground the two exes share.

"We have a great kid in common, so we talk about her and I wish her well," he said at the time.

Now happily remarried to interior designer Elizabeth Ingram, Alton also detailed that he has no regrets about his past during his candid conversation.

"I think that you get to a point in life where you realize that regret is really a waste of time in most cases," he said. "I'm very fortunate to be doing work that I'm good at, and I'm married to a wonderful woman that seems to like me, and so I can't complain about how I got to there."

Alton and his daughter have documented their close relationship on their respective social media accounts over the years.

Back in June 2019, Zoey celebrated Father's Day by writing a sweet tribute post to her famous father, who she described as "one of my favorite people."