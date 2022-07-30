Alton Brown's Nutty Coconut-Maple Granola
Alton Brown, the author of Good Eats: The Final Years, a cookbook of updated recipes from Food Network's original Good Eats series, "reloaded" his granola from 2001. "It's equal parts nutty and fruity, with a balance of savory and sweet tones that make it fairly addictive—but in a good way," he says.
"Back then [in 2001], the idea of making granola was less than mainstream and I kept it simple just to help ensure viewers would give it a try, which they did," the host of Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen says. "My goal in 'reloading' the recipe was to intensify the nutritive value, enhance the texture and flavor and take advantage of the increased availability of foods that weren't common 20 years ago like flaxseed meal, pumpkin seeds and quality dried fruit."
Ingredients
Ingredient Checklist
- 2 ¾ cups uncooked old-fashioned regular rolled oats
- 1 cup slivered almonds
- ¾ cup roughly chopped pecan halves
- ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon unsweetened shredded coconut
- ⅓ cup plus 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
- ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons raw pumpkin seed kernels (pepitas)
- 2 tablespoons flaxseed meal
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
- 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons dried cranberries (optional)
- ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon dried blueberries (optional)
Directions
Instructions Checklist
- Step 1Preheat oven to 250°. Stir together oats, almonds, pecans, coconut, brown sugar, pepitas and flaxseed meal in a very large bowl. Add maple syrup, coconut oil, grape-seed oil and salt, stirring together with your hands.
- Step 2Transfer mixture to a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake in oven, stirring every 15 minutes to ensure even browning, until golden brown, about 2 hours. Transfer mixture to very large bowl, and toss occasionally until mixture is cooled.
- Step 3Add cranberries and blueberries, stirring to combine. Store in an airtight container in a cool spot away from direct light up to 1 month.