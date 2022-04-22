Alton Brown , the author of Good Eats: The Final Years , a cookbook of updated recipes from Food Network's original Good Eats series , "reloaded" his granola from 2001. "It's equal parts nutty and fruity, with a balance of savory and sweet tones that make it fairly addictive—but in a good way," he says.

"Back then [in 2001], the idea of making granola was less than mainstream and I kept it simple just to help ensure viewers would give it a try, which they did," the host of Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen says. "My goal in 'reloading' the recipe was to intensify the nutritive value, enhance the texture and flavor and take advantage of the increased availability of foods that weren't common 20 years ago like flaxseed meal, pumpkin seeds and quality dried fruit."