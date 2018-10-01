Alton Brown Is Married! The Food Network Star Weds Elizabeth Ingram on a Boat in Charleston

Alton Brown and Elizabeth Ingram are sailing off into the sunset.

The chef and the interior designer tied the knot this weekend on a boat in Charleston, South Carolina. Brown confirmed the news with a photo of the couple’s dog Abigail during the reception.

“Mom and dad got married on a boat and all I got was a glass of weird fizzy stuff,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ingram, an Atlanta-based restaurant and residential designer, also posted a photo from the big day. She looked stunning in a simple white silk and lace gown aboard the boat.

The pair—who got engaged in April—treated guests to a “special brunch” prepared by Chubby Fish restaurant in Charleston.

“The food, based on local by-catch, was one of the best meals I can remember,” the Good Eats host wrote on Instagram, with a photo of the stand-out dish from the day: “The shrimp and rice was my favorite, though I obviously didn’t get a clear shot of it.”

RELATED: All the Food Network Stars Who Have Gotten Real About Their Personal Lives

Before saying “I do,” Brown told Food & Wine they would also be serving caviar at their wedding. “We are caviar fanatics. We’re gonna have lots of it, good stuff,” he said. “My fiancé and I are both pretty crazy about fish eggs, that’s the one thing we’re really splurging on.”

RELATED: Alton Brown Reveals How He Met and Fell in Love with Fiancé Elizabeth Ingram

Singer Liz Phair, Ingram’s cousin, wished the couple well on Twitter. “Wedding bells in the family yesterday!” she wrote. “Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Beth and her love, ⁦@altonbrown⁩ xoxo 🥂❤️ I wish I could have been there!”

Wedding bells in the family yesterday! Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Beth and her love, ⁦@altonbrown⁩ xoxo 🥂❤️ I wish I could have been there! https://t.co/DLhr0yodRr — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) September 30, 2018

Brown and Ingram met in 2016 at a book signing for Brown’s EveryDayCook. Though Ingram admitted to Architectural Digest that she knew little about the Food Network star, Brown was a fan of her design work and later hired her to renovate the three-bedroom apartment he recently purchased.

RELATED VIDEO: Alton Brown Brings PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Iron Chef Gauntlet

Brown and Ingram hit it off and began working together on the seven-month renovation last summer, and soon a romantic relationship developed. “We benefitted from Pinterest, text, and getting to know each other that way,” Ingram told AD, which features photos of the couple in their finished home.

RELATED: Inside Alton Brown and Fiancée Elizabeth Ingram’s Chic Georgia Loft That Brought Them Together

“At some point, meetings turned into dates,” added Brown.