Alton Brown Apologizes for His 'Flippant Reference' to the Holocaust in Since-Deleted Tweets

Alton Brown is issuing an apology for comparing today's political climate to the Holocaust.

On Wednesday, the 58-year-old Food Network star apologized following his "flippant reference" in a series of since-deleted tweets that he posted the day prior.

"I apologize for the flippant reference I made to the Holocaust in my tweet last night," Brown tweeted. "It was not a reference I made for humorous effect but rather to reflect how deeply frightened I am for our country."

He added, "It was a very poor use of judgement [sic] and in poor taste."

A rep for the Food Network did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Earlier in the week, the Good Eats host revealed in a now-deleted tweet that he has voted for Republicans for most of his life, according to The New York Daily News.

"I have voted Republican most of my life. I consider myself a conservative. I want to believe there are still 'very fine' people on both sides of the aisle," he originally tweeted, per the outlet, referencing a quote that President Donald Trump said back in 2017.

Then, Brown added, "But… if #GOP leaders don’t get their collective noses out of that man's ass, we’re gonna have words." He also later clarified that he supported Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign.

The thread of tweets drew swift feedback from fans of the chef and author, with some praising Brown for expressing his opinion while others said they were upset with him for his political choices.

Responding to one fan who wrote that they were "not angry....just incredibly disappointed" with Brown, the Iron Chef America commentator replied back with his own viewpoint on the fan's disappointment.