Watch an Exclusive Clip of Alton Brown's Long-Awaited Good Eats: The Return

Good Eats fans, the wait is almost over.

Alton Brown‘s cult-favorite show is coming back to the Food Network on August 25 after seven years off the air. To hold you over until then though, PEOPLE has an exclusive look at one of the first episodes from the new series, Good Eats: The Return.

The episode, titled “Every Grain Old is New Again,” takes viewers right back into the quirky, culinary world that Brown built and backs with scientific and historic facts. It starts with him shopping in a grocery store after dark (his preferred time to peruse).

“Night in the Mega Mart — you see groceries, I see dead people,” he says. “Some bonafide heroes from our culinary past; others whose accomplishments are debatable; and some who are just flat-out, low-down scoundrels.”

Staying true to the original format of the show, Brown goes on to introduce historical figures like Catherine de’ Medici, who claimed to introduce the French to the fork; Thomas Jefferson, debunked macaroni and cheese inventor; and Hernán Cortés, the explorer who nearly eradicated ancient grains (thus the episode title) after he invaded the Aztecs.

“Because of this guy we nearly lost three of the most culinarily versatile and nutritionally potent plants on the planet: chia, amaranth and quinoa,” says Brown. “These grains also played key roles in religious rituals and since the Spanish intended to convert the entire continent to Christianity, they were outlawed.”

“Versatile, nutritious, delicious, outlaws, sounds like a perfect combination for…,” he continues before getting cut off by the show’s signature soundtrack. And just like that, it’s like no time has passed at all since Brown left the Good Eats kitchen in 2012.

Watch the two premiere episodes — the other based around chicken parmesan — on August 25 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Food Network.