Alton Brown’s Series Good Eats Is Finally Returning to the Food Network

Longtime fans of the Food Network will be thrilled to know that Alton Brown’s hit series Good Eats will be returning to the channel after a five-year hiatus.

Brown announced on Instagram, Wednesday, that the Food Network is rebooting the beloved show, which will be called Good Eats: The Return, starting on Sunday, August 25 at 10 p.m. EST.

Good Eats was a huge hit for the Food Network, providing the science behind the recipes alongside Brown’s whimsical sense of humor.

The food scientist did not reveal any specific details of the show’s reboot, however he did tell fans of the program to “get your viewing parties ready. We’ll certainly be having one here.”

Good Eats had a 252 episode run from 1999 to 2012, when Brown shelved the series to work on other Food Network programs like Cutthroat Kitchen and Iron Chef America.

The 56-year-old celebrity chef actually announced the show’s reboot nearly two years ago at Dragon Con, saying at the time that “we’re bringing it back. We’re restarting it. We’re getting the band back together.”

Brown did recently work on a project called Good Eats: Reloaded for the Cooking Channel, which consisted of 13 old episodes refashioned into a shorter series. The Reloaded project did have some new scenes and recipes, however the show was not fully rebooted, according to Brown’s Instagram post.

I’m revisiting the Good Eats library and renovating some classic episodes by adding new scenes, new science and new recipes. The result: Good Eats: Reloaded. Premieres October 15 at 9pm ET on @cookingchannel. #GoodEatsReloaded pic.twitter.com/v13YaH0pkn — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) September 17, 2018

During the show’s hiatus, Brown got divorced in 2015 before getting married to Elizabeth Ingram last year. The star met Ingram, an Atlanta-based restaurant and residential designer, back in 2016 at a book signing for Brown’s EveryDayCook.