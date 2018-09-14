Alton Brown Reveals How He Met and Fell in Love with Fiancé Elizabeth Ingram

Alton Brown will soon be walking down the aisle.

The Food Network star recently opened up to Architectural Digest about his relationship with his fiancé, restaurant, bar and residential designer Elizabeth Ingram, who he plans to wed in Charleston, S.C. later this month.

The couple first met in 2016 when Ingram attended a book signing for Brown’s EveryDayCook. At the time, Brown was in need of design help while remodeling the living area in his Marietta, Georgia office—but the home improvement project soon turned into a full renovation of his three-bedroom apartment, which Brown said he purchased sight unseen

Brown and Ingram hit it off and began working together on the seven-month renovation last summer, and soon a romantic relationship developed. “We benefitted from Pinterest, text, and getting to know each other that way,” Ingram told AD, which features photos of the couple in their finished home.

Andrew Thomas Lee

“She dropped a lot of lines from obscure movies that I love, like one from Blade Runner one day,” Brown adds. And eventually “meetings turned into dates.”

“I’m not going to lie—and I can’t put my finger on when it was—I started looking forward to seeing her more than the space,” he said.

Brown and Ingram got engaged in April, a little over a year after finishing the space the couple now lives in, and are counting down the days to their wedding.

“Quite frankly, I think we’ll be a good married couple because we already know what that collaboration looks like,” Brown said. “Even if it hadn’t ended the way it is ending, it would have been a delightful process.”

He added: “I’ve never lived in a place where in the beginning of the day, I don’t want to leave, and at the end of the day, I can’t wait to get home. And it’s not just because of who is going to be there.”

Brown was previously married and settled his divorce to DeAnna Brown in 2015. They have one daughter together, Zoey, 19.