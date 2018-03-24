Alon Shaya's Asparagus with Eggs and Italian Ham

The James Beard award-winning chef offers a “crisp and clean” salad from his new cookbook Shaya.

Alon Shaya’s Asparagus with Eggs & Italian Ham

3 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 Tbsp., plus ¼ tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 lb. asparagus, stems trimmed

2 Tbsp. plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. drained capers, chopped

2 tsp. chopped fresh tarragon

4 dashes of hot sauce (like Tabasco)

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 oz. speck or prosciutto, thinly sliced

3 large hard-cooked eggs, peeled

⅓ tsp. Aleppo pepper (or combine ¼ tsp. smoked paprika and and ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper)

1. Stir together sugar, 1 tablespoon salt and 2 quarts water in large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Prepare an ice bath.

2. Cook asparagus in boiling water until it is just tender but still has some snap, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain, and immediately transfer asparagus to the ice bath to stop the cooking process. Drain, and pat asparagus dry.

3. Stir together yogurt, mayonnaise, capers, tarragon, hot sauce, 2 tablespoons olive oil and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl until combined.

4. Arrange asparagus spears on a serving platter, and spoon yogurt dressing on top. Roughly tear speck, and tuck throughout. Chop or thinly slice hard-cooked eggs, and scatter over the top. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and sprinkle with Aleppo pepper.

Serves: 4 to 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes