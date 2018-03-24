Alon Shaya's Asparagus with Eggs and Italian Ham

The James Beard award-winning chef offers a “crisp and clean” salad from his new cookbook Shaya.
Alon Shaya’s Asparagus with Eggs & Italian Ham
3 Tbsp. granulated sugar
1 Tbsp., plus ¼ tsp. kosher salt, divided
1 lb. asparagus, stems trimmed
2 Tbsp. plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. drained capers, chopped
2 tsp. chopped fresh tarragon
4 dashes of hot sauce (like Tabasco)
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2 oz. speck or prosciutto, thinly sliced
3 large hard-cooked eggs, peeled
⅓ tsp. Aleppo pepper (or combine ¼ tsp. smoked paprika and and ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper)
1. Stir together sugar, 1 tablespoon salt and 2 quarts water in large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Prepare an ice bath.
2. Cook asparagus in boiling water until it is just tender but still has some snap, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain, and immediately transfer asparagus to the ice bath to stop the cooking process. Drain, and pat asparagus dry.
3. Stir together yogurt, mayonnaise, capers, tarragon, hot sauce, 2 tablespoons olive oil and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl until combined.
4. Arrange asparagus spears on a serving platter, and spoon yogurt dressing on top. Roughly tear speck, and tuck throughout. Chop or thinly slice hard-cooked eggs, and scatter over the top. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and sprinkle with Aleppo pepper.
Serves: 4 to 6
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes