All the Seasonal Trader Joe's Items Returning This Summer — Plus A New Sweet Product

Trader Joe's has mapped out one delicious summer shopping list.

The grocery store chain's latest podcast episode detailed the seasonal items returning to stores this summer. Plus, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan shared an entirely new product that will be hitting shelves the first time in June.

Along with revealing the fan-favorite items, the hosts also shared some creative ways to enjoy the returning groceries. One popular product that customers can drop into their carts once again is dill pickle mustard, which can be used on anything from a hot dog to a pastrami sandwich. In addition to savory items are, of course, sweet-inspired products like ube ice cream and sparkling pineapple juice.

As summer kicks into full swing, here are the latest exciting offerings at Trader Joe's.

Trader Joes Organic Jalapeno Limeade Credit: Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2022

1. Organic Jalapeño Limeade

The zesty-spicy limeade, which has been around for five years, presents lots of opportunities for fun summer drinks. Sloan recommended freezing the beverage into ice cubes and adding them to mixed drinks and margaritas. Miller's pro tip? Skip the salt and coat a glass rim in the store's chili lime seasoning when crafting the popular limeade into a margarita.

Trader Joes Dill Pickle Mustard Credit: Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2022

2. Dill Pickle Mustard

Last year, Trader Joe's introduced dill pickle mustard — and now it's back! "It's just a good, simple, tasty yellow mustard with pickles in it, like actual pickles," Miller said in the podcast. The hosts recommended smearing it on a hot dog, pastrami sandwich or even elevating a potato salad with the mustard.

Trader Joes Peaches Credit: Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2022

3. Box of Peaches

During the podcast, Miller said the best way to know it's summertime at Trader Joe's is seeing "big boxes of peaches" starting to arrive in stores. The four-pound packages are, naturally, only available during peak peach season. Miller's foremost tip when it comes to picking out the perfect peach crate? Wait a day or two after bringing them home and then they'll be perfectly juicy.

Trader Joes Ube Ice Cream Credit: Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2022

4. Ube Ice Cream

Now available in stores, ube ice cream has also returned to Trader Joe's this season. Sloan described the ultra-creamy frozen treat as "subtle" yet still "sweet."

Trader Joes Pineapple Sparkling Water Credit: Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2022

5. Sparkling Pineapple Flavored Water

With no sugar added, this eight-pack is a mild option if you're looking for a subdued flavor. "[It has] this really incredible essence and aroma of pineapple when you open it up," Sloan said. "It's so, so fun. It's kind of like a brain tweak when you taste this because you think it's going to be sugary, sugary sweet, like pineapple juice, and it's not."

Trader Joes Cashews Credit: Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2022

6. Cashew Butter-Coated Cashews

Taking after the chain's wildly popular almond butter-coated almonds, this nut snack is hitting shelves for the first time ever at the end of June. The salty-sweet treat features honey roasted cashews covered in cashew butter. And it's good news for Trader Joe's customers who already love the grocer's nut snacks — while it's being introduced for the first time this summer, the new product will be available in stores all year round.

Trader Joes Sparkling Pineapple Juice Credit: Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2022

