All the Seasonal Trader Joe's Items Returning This Fall — Plus a New Family-Friendly Treat

Trader Joe's is ready for cozy season!

The grocery chain released a podcast episode on Sept. 12 that details the new and returning items hitting stores this fall. Not only are Trader Joe's autumn mainstays around to ring in the season (looking at you, pumpkin ice cream and pumpkin spice cream liqueur!), but the grocer is also introducing new family-friendly treats, like the caramel apple dipping kit, to spice up any sweet weekend activity.

Hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan break down all that is pumpkin spice and everything nice. Scroll through for the list, and listen to the full podcast here.

Trader Joe's

1. Pumpkin Ice Cream

The frozen treat is perfect on its own or the dreamiest pairing for any sweet, autumn dessert be it a pumpkin loaf or Trader Joe's sticky toffee cakes.

Trader Joe's

2. Caramel Apple Dipping Kit

This new, family-friendly treat is complete with caramel that gets warmed in the microwave, chopped peanuts, sprinkles and six sticks for DIY assembly. As Sloan points out in the podcast, it's "BYOA" — for freshness purposes, apples don't come with the kit. Choose your favorite variety to cover in ooey, gooey caramel.

Trader Joe's

3. Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Baking Mix

Who doesn't love a weekend baking project in the fall? This easy mix includes a cinnamon roll filling and a decadent glaze. Miller says they're nice and "gooey" when served warm, while Sloan says "the cinnamon roll part of that feels more breakfast-y, but this would absolutely work well as dessert."

Trader Joe's

4. Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce

Roasting chicken thighs or breasts lathered in this TJ's item helps make for a sweet flavor profile with a kick from the chipotle.

Trader Joe's

5. Organic Maple Vinaigrette Dressing

"It tastes like maple syrup, but as a vinaigrette," says Miller. Not only can it be tossed with leafy greens, but it also would work well drizzled over roasted veggies or cooked with any type of squash.

Trader Joe's

6. Salted Maple Ice Cream

This maple ice cream is "dense and creamy," says Sloan. "I mean this just feels like a New England getaway in a pint of ice cream to me, and I think that the salt is the magical key to this thing."

Trader Joe's

7. Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes

This new Trader Joe's item is just as easy as it is enticing. With two packs per box, all you need to do is place them in the microwave to defrost. "You have a quick dessert that tastes like it came from a five-star restaurant," Miller says.

Trader Joe's

8. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's

This new variation of classic Joe-Joe's sandwich cookies are similar to "candy bars" since the pumpkin-flavored treats are covered in a tangy pumpkin yogurt.

Trader Joe's

9. Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Bites

Introduced last year, these fried bites are a creamy-crunchy delight and can make for a fun, fall appetizer at any dinner party.

Trader Joe's

10. Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur

Sloan and Miller describe this returning liqueur as an evening version of a pumpkin spice latte. You can add it to coffee or even to ice cream for a "grown-up dessert."