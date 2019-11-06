All the Restaurants Where Military Members Can Get Free or Discounted Meals on Veterans Day

Image zoom Red Robin

For many restaurants on Veterans Day (which falls on Monday, November 11), it is a time-honored tradition to offer veterans and military personnel free meals or great discounts on food. This year, there are over 20 chains that are honoring service members.

We recommend calling ahead to make sure your local restaurants are participating. You should also ask what you need to bring to identify yourself if anything. Some will ask for a DD-214 or another proof of service, while others will let you show up in uniform!

See below for the full list of discounts, deals, and freebies.

Applebee’s: For the last 12 years, Applebee’s restaurants have offered veterans a free meal on Veteran’s Day. Since this tradition started in 2008, they have served more than 9.8 million free meals. This year, Applebee’s will have a special Veterans Day Menu, which will include items like the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Platter, Fiesta Lime Chicken, and Double Crunch Shrimp, among others.

Bonefish Grill: This year on Veterans Day, Bonefish Grill is honoring all active and retired service members a complimentary appetizer, such as Mussels Josephine, Calamari, Imperial Dip, or Bang Bang Shrimp.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Military personnel and their families will receive 20% off their meals and retail purchases on Veteran’s Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Chicken wing-loving veterans can stop into BWW for a free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of french fries as part of their annual Veterans Day deal.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active U.S. military members will be able to choose a pizza, pasta, full-size salad, and beverage from CPK’s special Veterans Day Menu when they dine-in. Participating diners can also receive a “buy one, get one free” card to redeem during a return visit from November 12 through November 20. The restaurant chain will also hold a nationwide fundraiser in partnership with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) on November 7 to support essential programs and services for veterans and their families.

Carlo’s Bakery: The bakery from the reality TV series Cake Boss will honor veterans and active-duty military members a free large cannoli — plain or chocolate — on Veterans Day at any Carlo’s Bakery location.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Starting Friday, November 8 through Monday, November 11, Carrabba’s will be offering a free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid military ID. All restaurants also offer 10% off to all active and retired service members anytime they visit their local Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Chili’s: The fast-food chain will be giving away free meals to all active military members and veterans this year. Throughout the year, Chili’s also honors our nation’s veterans and their families by partnering with organizations including Veteran Jobs Mission, Snowball Express, and Wreaths Across America.

Cracker Barrel: This Veterans Day, Cracker Barrel will be honoring military veterans by serving complimentary slices of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Lattes at all 660 Cracker Barrel locations nationwide. From October 28 to November 11, they will also offer $25 off all U.S. military branch-themed rocking chairs and 25% off all other military licensed products in retail stores and online. Plus, 10% of the retail sales price from eligible online and in-store purchases of wooden rocking chairs will be donated to Operation Homefront, a national military non-profit organization that aims to build strong, stable, and secure military families.

Denny’s: The diner-style restaurant chain is inviting all veterans and military personnel into participating Denny’s locations nationwide from 5 a.m. to noon to receive a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam. This dish is one of Denny’s signature breakfast entrées and includes a choice of four options from a list of more than 13 choices from fluffy buttermilk pancakes and eggs cooked to order to bacon strips and hash browns.

Freddy’s: All veterans and current military personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day will receive a combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30, 2019.

Friendly’s: Veterans and active military members will receive a free Veterans Day breakfast, lunch, or dinner when they dine-in at Friendly’s. The breakfast meal consists of the Big-Two-Do, which includes your choice of Brioche French Toast, two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of toast, two strips of crispy Applewood-smoked bacon or two sausage links, and a side of two made-to-order farm fresh eggs, and a coffee. For lunch and dinner, veterans and active service members get the All-American Burger (with or without cheese), served with fries and your choice of soda, iced tea, or a hot beverage.

Golden Corral: From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Veterans Day, Golden Corral will be offering free meals and beverages for any active or former military members as part of their annual Military Appreciation Night.

IHOP: The pancake house chain will be giving out complimentary red, white & blue buttermilk pancakes or breakfast combos to active military members and veterans on Veterans Day this year. The pancakes will be topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote, and whipped topping.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active military members are eligible to receive Little Caesars’ $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veteran’s Day. The deal includes four slices of Little Caesars Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, plus a 20 oz. Pepsi product.

Outback Steakhouse: The steakhouse has partnered with Operation Homefront to give all military members, police officers, firefighters, and first responders 10% off their entire check all day every day.

Red Lobster: The seafood chain will offer veterans, active-duty military and reservists a free appetizer or dessert on Veterans Day from a special menu. The appetizer menu includes items like sweet chili shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, shrimp cocktail, and mozzarella cheesesticks, while the dessert menu includes dishes like key lime pie, vanilla bean cheesecake, and warm apple crostada.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty can check out Red Robin on Veterans Day for a free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries.

Starbucks: The giant coffee chain is offering free coffee for veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses on Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse: Active, former, or retired military members can receive a free meal at Texas Roadhouse on Veterans Day. The chain restaurant also donates 10% of all gift cards purchased to Homes For Our Troops, which builds homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

54th Street Grill: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can eat for free up to $12 when they dine-in on Veterans Day. Plus, you can honor a military member by sharing a photo of them with @54thStreet on Instagram for a chance to win a gift card to the restaurant.

7-Eleven: The convenience store chain is offering free coffee of any size for Veterans Advantage members from November 8 through November 11.