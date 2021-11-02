All the New Menu Items Available at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants
From Jimmy John's to Panda Express to IHOP to Boston Market, there's plenty of new items to enjoy at restaurants nationwide this month
Chili's Big Mouth Burger Lineup
Four new burgers have been added to Chili's delectable Big Mouth Burger lineup, each as mouth-watering as the next:
- Bacon Rancher: Two beef patties, six slices of bacon, house made ranch, American cheese, sautéed onions and pickles
- Big Bacon BBQ: Two beef patties, six slices of bacon, house BBQ sauce, cheddar, red onion and pickles
- BBQ Brisket Burger: Brisket, house BBQ sauce, cheddar, pickles and coleslaw
- Chili's Secret Sauce Burger: Secret sauce, American cheese, lettuce and sautéed onions
Chili's Big Mouth Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Speaking of Chili's Big Mouth lineup, after a successful limited launch over the summer, the restaurant giant has added its crispy chicken sandwich to the menu full-time.
The sandwich features hand-battered and hand-breaded, crispy, chicken, lettuce, tomato, and Chili's secret sauce — all on a buttered and toasted brioche bun.
Carvel and Lotus Biscoff's Cookie Butter Crunchies and Cookie Butter Ice Cream Treat Lineup
Here's one sweet way to celebrate the holiday season! Carvel and Lotus Biscoff are joining forces to introduce the ice cream chain's first-ever cookie butter crunchies. Similar to Carvel's iconic chocolate crunchies, the new offering has the same chomp but features crispy vanilla crunch blended with Lotus Biscoff cookie crumbles coated in a sweet vanilla bonnet shell.
Customers can enjoy the crunchies within a variety of treats mixed with Carvel cookie butter ice cream, which is back for the first time in three years. The lineup includes:
- Cookie Butter Soft Ice Cream: Carvel soft serve ice cream blended with sweet Lotus Biscoff cookie butter.
- Cookie Butter Scooped Ice Cream: Scooped cookie butter ice cream swirled with crunchy chunks of Lotus Biscoff cookies and classic caramel sauce
- Cookie Butter Sundae Dasher: Stacks of cookie butter soft serve ice cream layered with crunchy chunks of Lotus Biscoff cookies and classic caramel drizzles, topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle finish.
- Cookie Butter Shake: Sweet blend of cookie butter soft serve ice cream and Lotus Biscoff cookie crumbles all in one sippable treat.
- Cookie Butter Flying Saucer: Carvel's classic flying saucer chocolate cookies filled with cookie butter soft serve ice cream and rolled in cookie butter crunchies made with Lotus Biscoff.
Panda Express' Beyond the Original Orange Chicken
After a successful launch in New York City and Southern California over the summer, Panda Express and Beyond Meat have expanded the availability of its Beyond the
Original Orange Chicken. The plant-based take on Panda Express' iconic dish is now available across 70 locations nationwide, including California, New York, Georgia, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Washington, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia (see the full list here).
Boston Market's Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu
The national chain's latest limited edition menu item is a deconstructed take on a traditional stuffed-chicken French dish. Starting with the restaurant's signature crispy chicken breast, the dish is topped with a creamy white wine sauce, diced ham, Swiss cheese, and a dash of Dijon mustard. Try it for $11.29, with a two sides of your choice and Boston Market's signature cornbread.
Popeyes' Hottie Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion have collaborate on a new "Hottie Sauce" — a sweet and bold sauce made up of honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper — and for a limited time, fans can get it on Popeyes beloved chicken sandwich. The "Hottie" Chicken Sandwich is the first time Popeyes has released a new version of its signature menu item. Enjoy it now while supplies last.
IHOP's Holiday Menu
Starting Nov. 1, IHOP fans can get a slew of new limited edition treats.
- Winter Wonderland Pancakes: Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with a shimmering blue vanilla swirl, mini marshmallows, and a dusting of powdered sugar snow
- Cranberry Vanilla Pancakes: Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with creamy vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, whipped topping, and a dusting of powdered sugar
- Frozen Hot Chocolate Milkshake: Vanilla ice cream blended with milk and hot chocolate. Crowned with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle and mini marshmallows
- Cali Roasted Turkey Melt: Roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, Wisconsin whole milk cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado and mayo on grilled multigrain bread. Served with your choice of side
- Jr. Winter Wonderland Combo (12 years and under): One Winter Wonderland pancake served with one hickory-smoked bacon strip, one pork sausage link and one scrambled egg
- Holiday Celebrations Family Feast: Four servings each of scrambled eggs and golden hash browns, eight hickory-smoked bacon strips or eight pork sausage links, and eight fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Comes with holiday decorations including vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, shimmering blue vanilla sauce and mini marshmallows. Available for IHOP 'N Go only — not for dine-in
Additionally, the chain's popular pumpkin spice pancakes will be sticking around for a bit longer.
Jimmy John's Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich
Customers will have until Dec. 12 to enjoy the Jimmy John's latest innovation, its beefy black and bleu sandwich. The all-new item features roast beef topped with creamy blue cheese dressing and crumbles, cracked black pepper, and horseradish aioli — all on the sandwich chain's fluffy rolls. It's available nationwide, for $8.50.
Chick-fil-A's Chicken Tortilla Soup
The seasonal delight makes its annual return to Chick-fil-A starting Nov. 1. Topped with strips of tortilla chips, the creamy soup features shredded chicken breast, beans, and a blend of spices and vegetables.
Cracker Barrel's Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Pie
How's this for something new? Cracker Barrel has combined warm, gooey cinnamon rolls with flakey pie crust in its new cinnamon roll breakfast pie. The treat, drizzled with sweet cream cheese icing, is available through Dec. 19.
In addition, Cracker Barrel has a handful of other pies including pumpkin pie, chocolate pecan pie, pecan pie, and apple streusel pie.
For something savory, the chain has added country fried turkey to their menu, a seasonal twist on country fried steak. It features hand-breaded, fried sliced turkey filets topped with roasted pan gravy. Enjoy it now through Nov. 28.
DQ's Frozen Hot Chocolate
The fan favorite treats that brings the comfort of hot cocoa in delicious frozen form is back at DQ restaurants nationwide for a limited time. The winter classic blends rich cocoa fudge with DQ's signature world-famous vanilla soft serve, and is garnished with whipped topping and a chocolatey drizzle. It's sure to bring a chilly thrill to chocolate-lovers everywhere.
Popeyes' Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkeys
Another seasonal favorite back on the boards this fall? Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey. The precooked bird — which comes ready to reheat and eat — is coated in a hand-rub mixture of paprika, red pepper, garlic, and onion — all marinated in Creole butter. Get the preorders in now for Thanksgiving. And don't forget the sides, like mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, and biscuits!