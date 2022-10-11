All the Must-Try Dishes During MLB Postseason — Including a Burger Inspired by Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run

Major League Baseball's postseason is in full swing — and fans are in for a treat!

Stadiums around the country have curated stacked menus, featuring an array of fun options to feast on at the ballpark. At Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees hold one of the most anticipated dishes. Aaron Judge, who broke the American League single-season record for home runs on Oct. 4, is being honored with his very own dish — the "62" Bacon Cheeseburger.

From the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Houston Astros, the teams competing in the playoffs have their own unique confections to offer, too. Here are several of the dishes available at the ballparks this postseason.

Truist Park / Atlanta Braves

1. Atlanta Braves

Named for an opposite field home run, the OPPO "Taco" is chicken shawarma rolled in naan and topped with pickles, tomatoes, red onion, french fries, lettuce and tzatziki. The wholesome meal can be found at section 113, the 1871 Grille.

Also set to be a crowd-pleaser at Truist Park is the This Banana "Rakes" Sundae and the "High Cheese" Crab Pretzel, which is a toasted pretzel filled with old bay blue crab claw dip.

Yankee Stadium / New York Yankees

2. New York Yankees

The "62" Bacon Cheeseburger, named for Aaron Judge's record-breaking homer, is made of a 6-ounce charbroiled burger and topped with American cheese, smoked bacon and crispy onion rings. Sandwiched between a brioche bun, the hearty option is smeared with sweet and tangy condiments, including BBQ sauce and smokey honey mustard. The burger is offered at the City Winery stand at section 105.

Offered at milkshake stands at sections 112 and 125, the Pumpkin Spice Milkshake is amping up Yankee Stadium's seasonal dessert game. Topped with a slice of pumpkin pie and whipped cream, the frozen treat is a vanilla milkshake blended with a caramel drizzle and graham cracker crumbs.

Progressive Field / Cleveland Guardians

3. Cleveland Guardians

Progressive Field is offering an expanse of tasty meals, including the Beef Katsu, made of hoisin braised beef and topped with Cleveland Kraut Kimchi, ham and garnishes like lime aioli and Togarashi spice.

The Elote Chili Bowl, Playoff Dog and Hot Honey Chicken Tenders and Fries are a slew of other offerings fans can expect to enjoy.

Aramark

4. Philadelphia Phillies

Executive Chef Vonnie Negron crafted an autumn-inspired menu at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies Gobbler — located at section 139 — consists of an amoroso long roll stacked with Thanksgiving staples: carved turkey, homemade stuffing and cranberry sage aioli.

The S'more Milkshake and Sweet Potato Fries — served with warm cinnamon-maple sauce — round out sugary options for park-goers with a sweet tooth.

Minute Maid Park / Houston Astros

5. Houston Astros

Named after Astros slugger Chaz McCormick, the Loaded Mac & Chaz is customizable. Fans can choose meat toppings of smoked brisket or chicken layered with cheese. Located at Spud Houses 116 and 154 and 228 Butcher, the cheesy dish is topped with BBQ Sauce and green onions.

The Fried Pickle Nachos is another hot dish hitting Minute Maid Park. Served with buffalo chicken, smoked pork burnt ends or house-smoked pastrami, the loaded nachos have tons of toppings like coriander coleslaw or buttermilk ranch.

Dodger Stadium / Los Angeles Dodgers

6. Los Angeles Dodgers

Lomo Saltado Fries are heating up Dodger Stadium. Over a bed of fries, the menu item is made up of sautéed steak, bell peppers and onions drizzled with aji verde sauce. Birria Grilled Cheese is another savory dish that Dodgers fans can order.

T-Mobile Park / Seattle Mariners

7. Seattle Mariners

Dubbed the CalZone after Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, the Seattle team's special playoff offering is available at the Ballard Pizza locations in the Pen and Club levels.