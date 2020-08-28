Time to Cook up Some Magic! See All the Disney Recipes You Can Make at Home
While Disney parks were temporarily shut down due to the pandemic, the company's blog has been sharing at-home versions of some of their most iconic treats. Click through to see the recipes and get inspired to bring the magic home.
Churro Bites
These bite-sized churros are one of the easiest desserts to make and only require six ingredients that are probably already in your pantry. To complete this treat, whip up some homemade chocolate dipping sauce.
Get the recipe HERE
Pineapple Dole Whip
This refreshing frozen pineapple treat is one of the most iconic treats at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Best of all, it only takes three ingredients to make.
For one serving, blend together 1 scoop of ice cream (we’re assuming vanilla), 4 oz. pineapple juice, and 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks in a blender until smooth, then recreate the iconic swirl. Voila! Pineapple Dole Whip in a pinch.
Woody's Lunch Box Grilled Cheese
This sandwich — from Woody's Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando — is extra cheesy and crunchy. The secret? Garlic mayo is spread on the outside instead of butter.
Get the recipe HERE
Mickey Mouse-Shaped Beignets
Deep-fried pastry dough is already amazing, but when it's shaped like Mickey Mouse, it's infinitely better.
Get the recipe HERE
The Grey Stuff
The grey stuff is one of the staples in Beauty and the Beast — remember the lyrics from "Be Our Guest"?
"Try the grey stuff, it's delicious!"
It's a sweet mixture of crumbled cookies and cream cookies, vanilla pudding and whipped cream, and it is served on top of a scalloped cookie. The simple treat is *chefs kiss.*
Get the recipe HERE
Tonga Toast
This recipe takes French toast to a whole new level. This "blissfully rich" dish is deep-fried, banana stuffed sourdough bread that is sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Talk about heaven on a plate.
Get the recipe HERE
Plant-Based Cookie Fries
Similar to biscotti, these crunchy cookie fries are perfect for dipping.
Get the recipe HERE
Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup
This creamy soup is one of Disney's most popular recipes. Found at Le Cellier Steakhouse inside the Canada pavilion in Epcot, it is the ultimate rainy day meal.
Get the recipe HERE
Mac and Cheese
This gourmet mac and cheese is available inside the World Showcase Pavillion for Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival running now through the fall. The decadent dish is made with Boursin garlic and herb cheese and topped with an herbed panko crust.
Get the Recipe HERE