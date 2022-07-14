All the Food and Beverage Companies with Celebrity Investors
Halle Berry, Zac Efron, Kris Jenner and more stars are getting a cut of the culinary world by investing in everything from bubbly beverages to healthy salad chains
Halle Berry x Bev
In June, California-based Bev announced Halle Berry as a new investor in the company. The woman-founded brand is popular for its refreshing canned wine products.
Zac Efron x Kodiak
Zac Efron is all for a well-balanced breakfast! In June, the Greatest Showman actor was announced as Kodiak's first-ever Chief Brand Officer. The company, known for its 100% whole grain products, was a natural fit for Efron.
"My fast-paced lifestyle requires the right food and a good amount of protein, which is why I love Kodiak's products," he said in a release.
Kris Jenner x Health Nut
Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians can attest that the family loves Health Nut salads — but Kris Jenner took things to another level. In May, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that she signed on as the company's first investor. HN Holding LLC, which owns Health Nut restaurants in Calabasas, Sherman Oaks, and Manhattan Beach, California, announced the news that same month.
Drake x Dave's Hot Chicken
In September, the Grammy-winning artist was announced as a major investor in the Los Angeles-based Dave's Hot Chicken chain. Drake joins other big names who are also stakeholders at the brand, including Samuel L. Jackson and Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.
Leonardo DiCaprio x Champagne Telmont
In February, the Academy Award-winning actor announced that he acquired a "significant" share of Telmont, a French champagne house that's over a century old. The company is known for being eco-friendly, which DiCaprio noted in his tweet announcing the news.
"From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, @maisontelmontis determined to radically lower its environmental footprint," he wrote. "Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont."
Beyoncé x Lemon Perfect
The hydrating lemon water brand announced this spring that Beyoncé is their latest star investor.
"I don't typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious," the Grammy-winning singer said in a statement. "It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes great and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows choosing a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone."
Kevin Hart x Beyond Meat
The comedian is one of several celebrities to invest in the plant-based meat company. He became an investor in 2019 and joined Snoop Dogg, Liza Koshy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Paul, Deandre Jordan and Jessica Chastain as star stakeholders in Beyond Meat. In June, Hart took his love of vegan food to another level by announcing he's opening a plant-based fast food restaurant in Los Angeles called Hart House.