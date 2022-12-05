All the Festive Trader Joe's Items Returning This Holiday Season — Plus a New Boozy Dessert

Peppermint, ginger and toffee are the star flavors in the lineup of Trader Joe's seasonal products

Published on December 5, 2022 02:56 PM
Trader Joe's holiday products
Photo: Trader Joe's

Holiday cheer is on full display at Trader Joe's!

All of the grocery chain's festive products were detailed in the latest episode of the brand's podcast, Inside Trader Joe's. In the episode, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan discussed some of the 473 holiday products — 66 of which are totally new this year.

The hundreds of items include savory snack mixes for holiday parties, ginger-flavored cookies for seasonal movie re-watches and sparkling wine for toasting at dinner.

Here are a selection of the fan-favorite returning items, along with a glimpse of some of the exciting new products.

Trader Joe's Handmade Candy Cane with Cocoa Filling
Trader Joe's

1. Handmade Candy Cane

These traditional-looking candy canes are even more special than they appear. Unlike other candy canes made with high-fructose corn syrup, these treats are made with peppermint oil, tapioca syrup and red radish (to get their vibrant color). Plus, they have a surprising cocoa creme-filling.

Trader Joe's Boozy Macarons
Trader Joe's

2. Boozy Macarons

One of the new seasonal items is a boozy-flavored sweet. Each of the Parisian-style macarons is flavored with rum (the tan macarons), French XO brandy (the purple macarons) and Cointreau (the orange macarons). These grown-up desserts have their respective spirit stirred in the batter which makes for a flavorful, cocktail-inspired treat.

Trader Joe's Mini Chocolate Mousse Desserts
Trader Joe's

3. Mini Chocolate Mousse Desserts

Chocolate lovers should run to the freezer section. This new product combines a shortbread base with chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache and a sprinkle topping. To make them, all you need to do is defrost in the fridge for a few hours before serving for an easy and impressive dessert.

Trader Joe's Hold the Cone peppermint
Trader Joe's

4. Mini Hold the Cone! Peppermint-Flavored Ice Cream Cones

The vanilla mini ice cream cones are fan favorites, so the returning minty version is an easy choice. In this seasonal twist, the chocolate-lined chocolate cones are filled with pink-tinted peppermint ice cream. Best of all, the lining makes it impossible for ice cream to leak out from the bottom.

Trader Joe's Astounding Multi-Flavor Joe-Joe's
Trader Joe's

5. And the Astounding Multi-Flavor Joe-Joe's

Indecisive cookie fans, don't fret! This box of assorted sandwich cookies is the perfect solution for those who have trouble when it comes to deciding on dessert. There are four types of Joe-Joe's in each assortment: peanut butter Joe-Joe's with milk chocolate coating and dark chocolate drizzle, Vanilla Joe-Joe's with ginger-infused white chocolate coating and ginger cookie sprinkles, double chocolate Joe-Joe's with dark chocolate coating and milk chocolate drizzle and candy cane Joe-Joe's with dark chocolate coating and peppermint sprinkles.

Trader Joe's English Toffee with Nuts
Trader Joe's

6. English Toffee with Nuts

Nothing says "holiday cheer" like nutty and crunchy toffee! Each canister is full of toffee with almond and cashew pieces, coated in chocolate and covered with chopped nuts.

Trader Joe's Mini Peppermint Meringues
Trader Joe's

7. Mini Peppermint Meringues

These light and crunchy treats have just the right amount of peppermint for a holiday dessert. The melt-in-your-mouth meringues, made with sugar, egg whites, peppermint pieces and natural flavors, are a must-have returning item.

Trader Joe's Jingle Jangle
Trader Joe's

8. Jingle Jangle

Every year, fans welcome back the canister of this beloved sweet snack mix. Each container combines pretzels covered with milk, dark and white chocolate, dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn, dark chocolate-covered Joe-Joe's cookie pieces, milk chocolate pieces with a red candy coating and milk and dark chocolate peanut butter cups.

Trader Joe's Jingle Jangle Pretzel Twists
Trader Joe's

9. Jingle Jangle Pretzel Twists

A brand-new spin on a seasonal classic, the pretzel twists are reminiscent of the Jingle Jangle contents and combine a peanut butter candy coating with candy-covered milk chocolate pieces and Joe-Joe's cookie pieces.

