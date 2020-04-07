All the Easter-Themed Treats You Need to Fill Your Gift Basket This Year
Jelly Belly Tangerine Baby Carrot Bag
If you're in the market for a Spring basket stuffer that's completely on-theme, look no further than this carrot-shaped bag full of tangerine Jelly Beans. They look like they came straight from the garden, except they're citrus-flavored, kosher, gluten-, dairy-, and peanut-free. Perfect for every upcoming holiday.
BUY IT! $4.99, jellybelly.com
Maggie Louise Confections Spring Gourmet Chocolate Box
Every basket needs a box of chocolates, and these ones are just a little fancier than your average. The hand-painted treats have a decadent, gourmet flavor and come in traditional Easter shapes like eggs, ducks, and carrots.
Buy It! $48, maggielouiseconfections.com
Krispy Kreme Spring Assorted Minis
The donut shop is still open for delivery, drive-thru, and pick-up, where possible, so you'll definitely want to pick up a box of these miniature donuts. The seasonal springtime treats are decorated to look like chick, bunny, and spring flowers just in time for Easter, and they're super cute. The bunny bum donuts even have little edible bunny feet sticking out the donut hole.
BUY IT! $18.99, krispykreme.com
Pastabilities Bunny Hop Pasta
These adorable bunny-shaped noodles will liven up your Easter dinner. Just add your favorite sauce to taste and voilà!
Buy It! $13, amazon.com
Godiva Dark Chocolate Foil Wrapped Bunny
Calling all dark chocolate lovers! Your loved ones will absolutely love this deliciously sweet, foil-wrapped Easter bunny.
BUY IT! $4.29, target.com
Tony's Chocolonely Great Big Chocolate Eggs
If you're looking for a dozen milk chocolate hazelnut eggs, you've come to the right place. These adorable Easter treats come in an egg carton filled with flavors like caramel and sea salt.
BUY IT! $6.49, tonyschocolonely.com
Venchi Chocolate Eggs
Looking for some gourmet sweets this Easter holiday? You can choose from options like the Salted White Chocolate Egg lined with crunchy Sicilian almonds, lightly-salted pistachios, and Piedmont hazelnuts, or the White Chocolate Allegro Egg with an inner layer of crunchy raspberry crystals, toffee flakes, and cacao nibs.
BUY IT! $51.90, us.venchi.com; $77, us.venchi.com
Peeps Egg Hunt 2-Pack
The season's most iconic treats come in a new lineup of flavors this year, so if you're looking to spice up your basket, make sure to include this 2-pack of mini marshmallow chicks.
Buy it! $23.97, amazon.com
Sour Patch Kids Easter Jelly Beans
These multi-colored, sour-coated treats are perfect for every sour candy lover, and they come in five fruity flavors: blue raspberry, lemon, lime, orange, and redberry.
BUY IT! $2.99, target.com
Lindt Personalized Chocolate Bunny
Upload proof that you purchased a Lindt Gold Bunny to MyGoldBunny.com and they'll mail you a personalized ribbon - ideal for Easter basket surprises.
BUY IT! $4.29, target.com
Wilton Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit
Create springtime memories with these chocolate cookie decorating kits. They include everything you'll need to build your own bunny hutch: multi-colored icing, sprinkles, two types of candy, and even some adorable bunny butt decorations.
BUY IT! $13.59, target.com
Tim Hortons Cadbury Mini Eggs Donut
The donut chain teamed up with Cadbury to introduce mini eggs donuts and we couldn't be more excited. They come topped with white fondant, green sprinkles, and 3 Cadbury mini eggs, and they'll be available until April 12 at participating U.S. locations.
BUY IT! $1.49, timhortons.com
The Chocolate Cellar Chocolate Red Wine
This red wine from The Chocolate Cellar combines dark fruit flavors and decadent dark chocolate to create a long and lingering finish. Perfect for any adult Easter basket!
Buy It! $10.99, wespeakwine.com
Russell Stover Easter Bunnies
These fudgey bunnies come in so many different flavors, we can't count them. But with options including sour blue raspberry, peanut butter, and strawberries & cream, there's definitely something out there for every chocolate lover.
BUY IT! $1.59, russellstover.com
Easter Egg Oreo's
These limited-edition cookies are an Easter basket necessity. The egg-shaped cookie is a festive, pink-tinted golden Oreo — so no fancy new flavor, but hey, you can’t go wrong with a classic.
BUY IT! $11.47, amazon.com
Reese's Peanut Butter Bunny
The bunny-shaped treat comes in an adorable orange and yellow foil and it will satisfy all your peanut butter cravings — and your kids' too!
BUY IT! $4.29, target.com
Moser Roth Chocolate Easter Eggs
You're going to want to load up on these Easter egg candies. Check out all the different flavors and order a couple for your basket.
BUY IT! $2.99, aldi.us
Welch's Fruit Snacks Easter Egg
Stuff your basket with one of Welch's new Easter Eggs — it's filled with six pouches off mixed fruit snacks and will make for the best snack.
BUY IT! $2.99, target.com
Archer Farms Easter Egg Sugar Cookie Kit
Looking for a fun activity to partake in this holiday season? Then you'll love these sugar cookie kits. Each one comes with pre-baked sugar cookies, icing, and confetti sprinkles. Plus, they come in multiple fun designs.
BUY IT! $4.99, target.com
Russell Stover Chocolate Marshmallow Eggs
The candy company's chocolate marshmallow eggs come in too many flavors to count. If you're looking for a classic this Easter season, you should stock up on some of these.
BUY IT! $0.55, russellstover.com
Peeps Easter Jelly Beans Stand-Up Bag
These strawberry, lemon, blueberry, and marshmallow-flavored jelly beans are sure to liven up your Easter basket.
BUY IT! $2.99, target.com
Reese's Pieces Shake & Break Milk Chocolate Easter Egg w/Reese's Pieces
This 2-in-1 Reese's snack functions as a toy and a delicious treat. Give it a good rattle and then break open the milk chocolate shell for dessert. It's even filled with Reese's Pieces, so you're definitely getting your money's worth.
BUY IT! $1.49, target.com
Fancy Sprinkles Easter Blends
Transform any Easter recipe into a fancy feast with these seasonal sprinkles blends. They're the perfect topping for those store-bought cupcakes, a simple bowl of ice cream, or any other sweet treat!
BUY IT! $8, fancysprinkles.com
Kit Kat Easter Lemon Crisp Miniatures Wafer Bar
The seasonal lemon-flavored wafer will brighten up every Easter basket.
BUY IT! $3.59, target.com
It's only Easter once you've had your first Cadbury Creme Egg — and this year is no different. The iconic milk chocolate treat is the perfect addition to any basket.
BUY IT! $3.19, target.com
Jelly Belly Sour Bunnies
These tasty bunny-shaped marshmallows come in flavors like apple, cherry, grape, and lemonade. Pucker up!
BUY IT! $2.99, jellybelly.com
Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs
The 6-pack of snack-sized peanut butter eggs are here just for the Easter season, so don't miss out on your chance to try them this year!
BUY IT! $3.59, target.com