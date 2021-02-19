All of the Crazy New Foods That Have Hit Shelves in 2021 So Far

2021 is shaping up to be a great year for new and exciting foods!

By Mary Honkus
February 19, 2021 12:23 PM

1 of 9

Kellogg's Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal

Credit: Kellogg's

The iconic brownies from childhood are now in cereal form! Crispy, fudgy brownie squares are dotted with rainbow cany pieces. Stay on the lookout — the cereal will be hitting shelves in April. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Smucker's Unicorn Magic Shell

Credit: Smucker's

Turn your ice cream into a magical sundae with this cupcake-flavored topping that's flecked with pretty pink, purple, and blue dots.

3 of 9

Snyder's of Hanover Seasoned Pretzel Sticks

Credit: Snyder's of Hanover

These addicting pretzels are a flavor explosion in your mouth. The buttery sticks are seasoned with a blend of onion, garlic, and pepper that packs a subtle but surprising kick. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Coca-Cola with Coffee

Credit: Coca-Cola

with 69mg of caffeine per can, this new coffee-soda hybrid gives you an extra boost of energy and is available in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla, and caramel. 

Advertisement

5 of 9

Jeni's Everything Bagel Ice Cream

Credit: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

The surprising new frozen treat features a subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream that is swirled with sesame, poppy seeds—and yes, onions and garlic. 

6 of 9

Pillsbury's Funfetti Oreo Baking Line

Credit: Pillsbury Baking

Funfetti cake and Oreos are great on their own, but they're even better together. The collaboration line includes classic vanilla and chocolate cake mixes, brownie mix, buttermilk pancake and waffle mix, and frosting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Ben & Jerry's Topped Collection

Credit: Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's has proved time and time again that they are the ultimate ice cream innovators — and this line is truly over-the-top. The Topped collection features seven flavors that are finished with a layer of rich chocolate ganache and chunks of sweet candies.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Lady Gaga Oreos

Credit: Oreos

Oreo teamed up with Lady Gaga to release cookies inspired by her sixth studio album, Chromatica. The treat comes in bright hues with pink golden Oreos that are stuffed with green creme and finished with Chromatica-inspired designs etched into each cookie.

Advertisement

9 of 9

Kraft Candy Macaroni & Cheese

Credit: Kraft Foods

Forget chocolate or strawberries, To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kraft spread the love with candy-flavored mac and cheese. The limited-edition noodles have the same cheesy flavor as the original, but with an extra candy packet that turns the mac and cheese a bright pink color and adds a dusting of sweetness.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Honkus