All of the Crazy New Foods That Have Hit Shelves in 2021 So Far
2021 is shaping up to be a great year for new and exciting foods!
Kellogg's Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal
The iconic brownies from childhood are now in cereal form! Crispy, fudgy brownie squares are dotted with rainbow cany pieces. Stay on the lookout — the cereal will be hitting shelves in April.
Smucker's Unicorn Magic Shell
Turn your ice cream into a magical sundae with this cupcake-flavored topping that's flecked with pretty pink, purple, and blue dots.
Snyder's of Hanover Seasoned Pretzel Sticks
These addicting pretzels are a flavor explosion in your mouth. The buttery sticks are seasoned with a blend of onion, garlic, and pepper that packs a subtle but surprising kick.
Coca-Cola with Coffee
with 69mg of caffeine per can, this new coffee-soda hybrid gives you an extra boost of energy and is available in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla, and caramel.
Jeni's Everything Bagel Ice Cream
The surprising new frozen treat features a subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream that is swirled with sesame, poppy seeds—and yes, onions and garlic.
Pillsbury's Funfetti Oreo Baking Line
Funfetti cake and Oreos are great on their own, but they're even better together. The collaboration line includes classic vanilla and chocolate cake mixes, brownie mix, buttermilk pancake and waffle mix, and frosting.
Ben & Jerry's Topped Collection
Ben & Jerry's has proved time and time again that they are the ultimate ice cream innovators — and this line is truly over-the-top. The Topped collection features seven flavors that are finished with a layer of rich chocolate ganache and chunks of sweet candies.
Lady Gaga Oreos
Oreo teamed up with Lady Gaga to release cookies inspired by her sixth studio album, Chromatica. The treat comes in bright hues with pink golden Oreos that are stuffed with green creme and finished with Chromatica-inspired designs etched into each cookie.
Kraft Candy Macaroni & Cheese
Forget chocolate or strawberries, To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kraft spread the love with candy-flavored mac and cheese. The limited-edition noodles have the same cheesy flavor as the original, but with an extra candy packet that turns the mac and cheese a bright pink color and adds a dusting of sweetness.