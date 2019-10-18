All the Chain Restaurants Where You Can Get Deals on Spooky Foods for Halloween

Image zoom IHOP

Searching for a way to liven up your Halloween?

This October, some of the most popular chains around the country are offering some terrifyingly good deals. No matter your mood, there’s something for you—including Jack-O’-Lantern shaped pizza that you can order straight to your bed. Read on to see how you can make the most of this spooky month.

Applebee’s

The popular chain is offering another one of their signature cocktails of the month, and this time it’s a tropical $1 Vampire Cocktail. The drink is served in a 10-oz. mug, and it’s made with rum, strawberry, passion fruit, dragon fruit, and pineapple juice. Best of all, it’s topped with vampire fangs and a cherry—for all your Halloween costume needs.

Chili’s

Chili’s is serving a $5 Fangtastic ‘Rita all month long. This spooky Margarita of the Month has a set of fangs on top and features a blend of Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Cointreau®, Monin® Blood Orange and fresh sour. Plus, Chili’s loyalty members can bring their kids along for some Halloween fun too: on October 31 only, kids can eat free with the purchase of a regular entrée.

IHOP

The breakfast chain definitely has one of the most elaborate Halloween specials out there. Now through November 3, they’re offering five different Addams Family-themed creations in honor of the new film’s release. These include “Wednesday’s Web-Cakes” (seen above) that are topped with Hershey’s chocolate syrup and violet whipped cream, “Gomez’ Green Chili Omelette” with pulled pork, “Uncle Fester’s Chocolate Ice Cream Shake” with violet whipped cream, “Morticia’s Haunted Hot Chocolate” with violet whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup, and “Kooky Kids Combo.” Plus, their Kids Eat Free special is back until November 3 from 4-10PM every day with the purchase of one adult entrée. Kids 12 and under will receive a free entrée from the kid’s menu at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme

The donut joint just introduced three scary-good cyclops Halloween donuts to the menu for this month only. “Slimon” is a slime monster made with a glazed doughnut covered in green icing, filled with lemon “slime,” and topped with a green Kreme dollop that looks like an eye. “Mumford” is a mummy-themed cyclops doughnut made with a glazed doughnut that’s “wrapped” with white and purple frosting. Lastly, “Hypno-Henry” is filled with cake batter, dipped in yellow icing and orange sanding sugar, and coated with a white icing swirl. If you stop by a participating location on the day of Halloween while wearing your costume, you get a free donut of choice.

Image zoom Papa John's

Papa John’s

If you’re looking to stay home this Halloween, this one’s for you. Papa John’s is celebrating with the return of their Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza, a large, thin-crust pepperoni pizza in the shape of a carved pumpkin. Pepperoni is used to line the “pumpkin” borders, the pizza’s smile and the eye sockets, while the eyes themselves are made using black olives. You can order this pizza online or via their Papa Rewards app for $11 using the code JACKOLANTERN.

If you’re throwing a party, they also have some other Halloween deals for the month of October that feed a crowd: five large one-topping pizzas for $42.50 with promo code SCARE, the “Spooky Great Deal”—five large one-topping pizzas with the option of three bread sides or desserts for $55 with promo code GHOST, the “Big Monster”—five large one-topping pizzas plus three bread sides and three desserts for $70 with promo code FRIGHTFUL, and the “Jack-O-Lantern Deal”—one large Jack-O-Lantern Pizza, five one-topping pizzas, three bread sides, and three desserts for $80 with promo code TRICKORTREAT.

Image zoom Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin’

The spider donut is back at Dunkin’ for the month of October! It’s frosted with orange icing and topped with a glazed chocolate Munchkin with chocolate drizzle for spider legs and orange icing as eyes. Dunkin’s classic donuts will also be in theme for the holiday, decorated with orange icing and Halloween sprinkles. They’ve also released their first-ever official Halloween costume, the “Dunkin’ Runner” from the “America Runs on Dunkin'” logo. The Dunkin’ Runner will be running throughout stores in the U.S. and serving free Halloween donuts along the way, so check out the Dunkin’ Behind the Beans blog and follow @Dunkin on Instagram to track its travels and find out where you can get a free donut. Plus, Dunkin’ is offering any 10 Munchkins for just $2, and they brought back their Oreo Hot Chocolate for this winter only. Oh, the horror…

Wendy’s

It’s that time of the year again: Wendy’s Boo! Books are back on sale for only $1. Each Halloween-themed book comes with five coupons for a free Jr. Frosty (although the coupons are limited to one per visit), and $0.85 of every $1 purchase goes toward the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Books can be delivered, or you can find them at participating Wendy’s locations until the end of the month, so go crazy and order a bunch while you still can.

Image zoom Baskins Robbins

Baskin-Robbins

Don’t freak out: Baskin-Robbins is serving some pretty spooky ice cream specials for Halloween. Their October Flavor of the Month is the “Candy Mashup,” which is filled with Snickers, caramel cup pieces, and salty caramel. The “Fright Night Scoop” features the Candy Mashup flavor, but it’s topped with Halloween sprinkles and a spooky white chocolate zombie hand. The Ghost Cake is made with tons of chocolate, buttercream ghosts, Kit-Kats, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Halloween Sprinkles, while the Piñata Ghost Cake has sprinkles that pour out of it. Lastly, the Spider Web Cookie Cake is terrifyingly fudgey and topped with marshmallows.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

If you’re a big fan of the Forrest Gump movie, you’ll love this one. This October, if you dress up like your favorite cast member and upload a photo to Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.’s Facebook page using the hashtag #ForrestGumpLookAlike, you could win one of three hefty gift cards to the store. Oh, and kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée.