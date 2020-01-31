All the Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Pretty Sweet Deals for Valentine's Day

California Pizza Kitchen

It’s almost February, which means that Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and you’re probably still looking for the perfect way to impress your loved one. Fortunately, PEOPLE has a guide to which chain restaurants will be offering some romantic Valentine’s Day deals. We’ve got you covered when it comes to fine dining, but we can also point you in the right direction if you’d rather do carry out and cuddle up at home.

The list includes restaurants like California Pizza Kitchen, Hooter’s and Denny’s, so you’ll have more than enough options to choose from. Just remember that it’s always best to call your local restaurant first to confirm they have the goods.

California Pizza Kitchen

You’ll want to dine in at CPK this Valentine’s Day — the chain is allowing customers to order any of their favorite pizzas on a special heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no additional charge. They’re also offering a “Sweet Deal for Two” for $35. It includes a choice of one appetizer, two entrées, and one dessert from a prix fixe menu. You can choose to add two 6 o.z glasses of wine for an additional $12. Both deals will be available at participating locations from Feb. 11 through Feb. 16.

Chick-fil-A

Chicken is the new chocolate and we’re definitely not mad about it. The fried chicken chain is selling 30-count nuggets and 10-count Chick-n-Mini’s in heart-shaped containers until Feb. 29. You can also opt for their 6-count chocolate chunk cookies instead. The trays will be available at participating locations, so pick up an order in-stores and plan for a romantic night spent feeding your loved one lots and lots of nuggets.

Denny’s

If you and your valentine are already looking to get hitched, why not do it at Denny’s? The fast-food chain is offering couples everywhere the chance to get married for free in its Las Vegas Chapel on Feb. 14 between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. There will be an on-site officiant, you’ll get a certificate of ceremony, and the restaurant will even throw you a wedding reception complete with “Groom & Bride Wedding Pancake Puppies,” a champagne toast, and drink specials.

Couples can book directly with the store at 702-471-0056 for the call center. More information, is on their site.

Hooter’s

This year, the hot wings chain is offering a “Shred Your Ex” deal on Feb. 14 and giving away 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings. Basically, you get 20 wings for the price of 10 and you won’t have to share them with anyone (considering the whole “shredding your ex” ordeal). You don’t even need to like meat to participate — Hooter’s recently started offering vegetarian “UNREAL Wings,” which are a meatless wing alternative. The new menu option is fried and can be served with any of the chain’s 14 signature sauces or dry rubs.

Krispy Kreme

Doughnuts are officially the new DM! Krispy Kreme is making it super easy for you to spell out how you feel for your loved one this Valentine’s Day. The conversation heart collection features Cake Batter, Strawberries & Kreme, Original Kreme, and Chocolate Kreme-filled doughnuts, and each one is topped with one of 24 sweet edible messages, including “DM ME,” “ILYSM” and “BAE.” You can get them in a limited-edition gift box for $14.99, while supplies last.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

No Valentine? No problem! Those who visit their local Moe’s Southwest Grill on V-Day and purchase a burrito will get a complimentary side of queso — and you won’t even have to share it.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris is offering guests their choice of a 40 oz. porterhouse for two for $129 or the Celebration Surf and Turf for V-Day for $50. Both deals begin a whole week in advance on Feb. 7. It will be available until Feb. 16 at participating locations only, so call your local restaurant first to confirm they’re serving up the sweet deal.

Waffle House

The 24-hour breakfast chain will be dimming the lights, laying out white tablecloths and rose petals, and lighting candles for the 12th year of their Valentine’s Day dinner. It’s going on at over 200 Waffle House locations across the U.S.

Those who snag one of the chain’s coveted reservations will dine on a special menu, including delicacies such as heart-shaped hash browns and chocolate chip pancakes. In previous years, they have also served up dishes like a T-bone steak. Check out the full list of participating locations at wafflehouse.com.