All the Chain Restaurants Where Military Members Can Get Free Food on Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, restaurants nationwide are honoring veterans and active-duty military members with food and drink deals.

From free coffee to complimentary donuts, here are the freebies hitting restaurant chains on Nov. 11.

Applebee's: Active-duty military members and veterans can order a free meal from a select menu. Plus, they will also receive a $5 gift card that is redeemable for future orders.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Locations nationwide are giving out 10 boneless wings and fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active-duty guests can enjoy a complimentary entrée and non-alcoholic drink when they dine in at CPK.

Caribou Coffee: Veterans, active military members and their spouses can score a free hot coffee.

Chili's: Veterans dining in at the restaurant chain are eligible to order a free entrée.

Denny's: Active and inactive military personnel can head to the breakfast spot for a complimentary build-your-own grand slam breakfast, which includes two buttermilk pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs. The offer is valid for dine-in from 5 a.m. until noon.

Dunkin': Retired and active military members can score a free donut of their choosing with no purchase necessary.

Friendly's: On Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to closing, all active-duty military members and veterans can receive a free dinner buffet and a beverage.

Golden Corral: After scoring deals on Nov. 11, veterans can enjoy a free meal on Nov. 14 during the chain's military appreciation night from 5 p.m. until close.

IHOP: Participating locations are offering free red, white & blueberry pancakes to veterans and active-duty military.

Krispy Kreme: Military members can start the day with a free donut and a small hot or iced coffee.

Outback Steakhouse: The restaurant chain is honoring Veteran's Day by offering a free bloomin' onion and soda.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty members can enjoy a free double burger and bottomless steak fries.

Smoothie King: Service members can grab a free 20 oz. smoothie.

TGI Fridays: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free meal from select menu options, which include dishes like chicken fingers with fries and coleslaw or sirloin steak with mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Starbucks: Military service members, veterans and military spouses can get a free tall hot or iced coffee

Wendy's: Guests with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card can enjoy a free breakfast combo between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

White Castle: Free combo meals or breakfast combo meals (served in limited-edition patriotic packaging) are available to all veterans and active-duty service members.