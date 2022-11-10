Lifestyle Food All the Chain Restaurants Where Military Members Can Get Free Food on Veterans Day Starbucks, Wendy's and IHOP are some of the food joints honoring Veterans Day on Nov. 11 By Sabrina Weiss Sabrina Weiss Instagram Editorial Assistant, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 10, 2022 02:48 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty This Veterans Day, restaurants nationwide are honoring veterans and active-duty military members with food and drink deals. From free coffee to complimentary donuts, here are the freebies hitting restaurant chains on Nov. 11. Applebee's: Active-duty military members and veterans can order a free meal from a select menu. Plus, they will also receive a $5 gift card that is redeemable for future orders. Buffalo Wild Wings: Locations nationwide are giving out 10 boneless wings and fries. California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active-duty guests can enjoy a complimentary entrée and non-alcoholic drink when they dine in at CPK. Caribou Coffee: Veterans, active military members and their spouses can score a free hot coffee. Chili's: Veterans dining in at the restaurant chain are eligible to order a free entrée. Denny's: Active and inactive military personnel can head to the breakfast spot for a complimentary build-your-own grand slam breakfast, which includes two buttermilk pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs. The offer is valid for dine-in from 5 a.m. until noon. Dunkin': Retired and active military members can score a free donut of their choosing with no purchase necessary. Friendly's: On Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to closing, all active-duty military members and veterans can receive a free dinner buffet and a beverage. Golden Corral: After scoring deals on Nov. 11, veterans can enjoy a free meal on Nov. 14 during the chain's military appreciation night from 5 p.m. until close. IHOP: Participating locations are offering free red, white & blueberry pancakes to veterans and active-duty military. How Armistice Day Became Veterans Day, and Who Helped Make That Happen Krispy Kreme: Military members can start the day with a free donut and a small hot or iced coffee. Outback Steakhouse: The restaurant chain is honoring Veteran's Day by offering a free bloomin' onion and soda. Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty members can enjoy a free double burger and bottomless steak fries. Smoothie King: Service members can grab a free 20 oz. smoothie. All the New Menu Items Available at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants TGI Fridays: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free meal from select menu options, which include dishes like chicken fingers with fries and coleslaw or sirloin steak with mashed potatoes and broccoli. Starbucks: Military service members, veterans and military spouses can get a free tall hot or iced coffee Wendy's: Guests with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card can enjoy a free breakfast combo between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. White Castle: Free combo meals or breakfast combo meals (served in limited-edition patriotic packaging) are available to all veterans and active-duty service members.