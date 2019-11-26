All the Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

Image zoom Scott Olson/Getty

Not up for cooking a full turkey dinner for your entire family this Thanksgiving? Not to worry. PEOPLE has a guide to which chain restaurants will be open or closed on Thursday.

Many buffets and national restaurant chains are open during the holiday, including some with entire traditional Thanksgiving feasts. The list includes restaurants like Applebee’s, Popeyes, and Starbucks, so you’ll have more than enough options to choose from. Just remember that it’s always best to call your local restaurant to confirm, as hours may vary by location.

What Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving?

Applebee’s: OPEN

Start off your Thanksgiving with a $1 Vodka Cranberry Lemonade from Applebee’s — it’s sure to kickstart your day.

Bob Evans: OPEN

Not only are they open on Thanksgiving Day, but they’ll also be serving a special holiday dinner meal that involves endless bread and a slice of pie until 8 p.m. on Thursday. There will also be breakfast served all day.

Bonefish Grill: CLOSED

Boston Market: OPEN

Considering they serve more than 21 million rotisserie chickens a year, this one makes a lot of sense.

Buca Di Beppo: OPEN

If you’re looking to replace the turkey and cranberry sauce with an Italian feast, here’s your chance.

Burger King: OPEN

Have it your way on Thanksgiving Day.

Chick-fil-A: CLOSED

Chili’s: CLOSED

Dunkin’: OPEN

No one wants to go without their morning coffee, so it’s a good thing Dunkin’ will be open.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse: OPEN

The chain will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and guests can enjoy a three-course menu, priced at $52 per person.

Fogo de Chao: OPEN

The Brazilian steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Hard Rock Cafe: OPEN

The rock and roll restaurants will be serving up burgers and fries for all your non-Thanksgiving food needs.

Hooters: OPEN

Stop by the sports bar on Thursday for a couple dozen chicken wings and a cold beer.

Little Caesers: OPEN

In case you’re looking to sub turkey for pizza.

Maggiano’s Little Italy: OPEN

The chain will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday with a special Thanksgiving menu.

McDonald’s: OPEN

You’ll be able to snack on McDonald’s French fries and Snickerdoodle McFlurry’s all you want during the Thanksgiving holiday, as all locations will be open.

Metro Diner: OPEN

The diner chain will be serving the ultimate Thanksgiving feast this holiday season, and all locations will remain open for holiday dinner pick-ups and table service until 2:30 p.m.

Olive Garden: CLOSED

Popeyes: OPEN

On Thanksgiving, the line to try their famous chicken sandwich is bound to be shorter.

Qdoba: OPEN

Don’t skip out on the Mexican food this Thanksgiving.

Red Lobster: CLOSED

Starbucks: OPEN

If you’re expecting a full house on Thursday, maybe start off the day with a holiday beverage from Starbucks. The caffeine can only help, right?

Sonic: OPEN

Milkshakes and burgers will be flowing at the fast food restaurant this Thanksgiving Day.

Subway: OPEN

No need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab a sandwich.

Waffle House: OPEN

Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and Thanksgiving is no exception! Stop by at any time of day to add waffles to your Thanksgiving feast.

Wendy’s: OPEN

The hamburger chain will indeed be open this Thanksgiving.

White Castle: OPEN

Sliders galore!