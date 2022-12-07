All the Celebrity Cookbooks Being Released in 2023

Whether you're looking to explore out-of-the-box recipes or dive into baking classics, let these upcoming celebrity cookbooks inspire your next project in the kitchen

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

Published on December 7, 2022
01 of 06

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert Y'All Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen
Dey Street Books

Y'all Eat Yet?

Miranda Lambert's debut book celebrates her Texas roots. Dropping on April 25, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen! is filled with 50 recipes that are inspired by and have been handed down by the women in her life. From Nonny's Banana Pudding to Whiskey Cupcakes, each one is meaningful to the country music singer's upbringing.

Preorder It! $35, amazon.com

02 of 06

Crystelle Pereira

Crystelle Flavor Kitchen Kyle Books
Kyle Books

Flavor Kitchen

A Great British Baking Show season 12 finalist, Crystelle Pereira once told PEOPLE she's always been "fascinated by unique flavor combinations." Her debut cookbook, Flavor Kitchen, pairs her love of cooking with her knack of putting together innovative culinary creations. Featuring everything from zesty salads to pull-apart breads, the upcoming cookbook hits shelves June 13.

Preorder It! $33, amazon.com

03 of 06

Kim-Joy

Kim Joy: Linda Van Den Berg / Ellis Parrinder / Quadrille Publishing
Linda Van Den Berg/Ellis Parrinder/Quadrille Publishing

Bake Me a Cat

On May 9, the former Great British Baking Show star is releasing her most adorable cookbook to date! Filled with 50 cat-inspired confections, Bake Me a Cat includes recipes like Tiger Buns, Kit-Tea Scones and Happy Purrrrthday Cake.

Preorder It! $21, amazon.com

04 of 06

Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver One Simple One-Pan Wonders
Flatiron Books

One

The celebrity chef's latest cookbook focuses on easy, simple and tasty recipes. Out Jan. 10, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders features over 120 no-fuss recipes that only have eight ingredients or fewer.

Preorder It! $29, amazon.com

05 of 06

Toya Boudy

Toya Boudy. Cookbook Gallery. Credit: Countryman Press
Countryman Press

Cooking for the Culture

Chef Toya Boudy, a former contestant on Guy's Grocery Games, has crafted a cookbook all about celebrating her beloved New Orleans. An ode to her own family and a deep dive into Black culinary traditions, Boudy's cookbook (out Feb. 7) honors her parents' recipes and her own creations — from Smothered Chicken to Jambalaya.
Preorder It! $32, amazon.com

06 of 06

Gesine Bullock-Prado

Gesine Bullock-Prado My Vermont Table
Countryman Press

My Vermont Table

A love letter to her home of Vermont, Gesine Bullock-Prado's latest cookbook (out March 14) celebrates winter, spring, summer, fall and two more seasons. My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons is a nod to two periods of time familiar to Vermonters: Mud season ― right before spring when thawing ice causes mucky roads — and stick season — right before winter when trees are bare and gourds are everywhere. All the featured flavors in the book are unique to the notable periods.

Preorder It! $30, amazon.com

