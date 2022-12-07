Lifestyle Food All the Celebrity Cookbooks Being Released in 2023 Whether you're looking to explore out-of-the-box recipes or dive into baking classics, let these upcoming celebrity cookbooks inspire your next project in the kitchen By Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 7, 2022 01:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 06 Miranda Lambert Dey Street Books Y'all Eat Yet? Miranda Lambert's debut book celebrates her Texas roots. Dropping on April 25, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen! is filled with 50 recipes that are inspired by and have been handed down by the women in her life. From Nonny's Banana Pudding to Whiskey Cupcakes, each one is meaningful to the country music singer's upbringing. Preorder It! $35, amazon.com 02 of 06 Crystelle Pereira Kyle Books Flavor Kitchen A Great British Baking Show season 12 finalist, Crystelle Pereira once told PEOPLE she's always been "fascinated by unique flavor combinations." Her debut cookbook, Flavor Kitchen, pairs her love of cooking with her knack of putting together innovative culinary creations. Featuring everything from zesty salads to pull-apart breads, the upcoming cookbook hits shelves June 13. Preorder It! $33, amazon.com 03 of 06 Kim-Joy Linda Van Den Berg/Ellis Parrinder/Quadrille Publishing Bake Me a Cat On May 9, the former Great British Baking Show star is releasing her most adorable cookbook to date! Filled with 50 cat-inspired confections, Bake Me a Cat includes recipes like Tiger Buns, Kit-Tea Scones and Happy Purrrrthday Cake. Preorder It! $21, amazon.com 04 of 06 Jamie Oliver Flatiron Books One The celebrity chef's latest cookbook focuses on easy, simple and tasty recipes. Out Jan. 10, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders features over 120 no-fuss recipes that only have eight ingredients or fewer. Preorder It! $29, amazon.com 05 of 06 Toya Boudy Countryman Press Cooking for the Culture Chef Toya Boudy, a former contestant on Guy's Grocery Games, has crafted a cookbook all about celebrating her beloved New Orleans. An ode to her own family and a deep dive into Black culinary traditions, Boudy's cookbook (out Feb. 7) honors her parents' recipes and her own creations — from Smothered Chicken to Jambalaya.Preorder It! $32, amazon.com 06 of 06 Gesine Bullock-Prado Countryman Press My Vermont Table A love letter to her home of Vermont, Gesine Bullock-Prado's latest cookbook (out March 14) celebrates winter, spring, summer, fall and two more seasons. My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons is a nod to two periods of time familiar to Vermonters: Mud season ― right before spring when thawing ice causes mucky roads — and stick season — right before winter when trees are bare and gourds are everywhere. All the featured flavors in the book are unique to the notable periods. Preorder It! $30, amazon.com