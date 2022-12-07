01 of 06 Miranda Lambert Dey Street Books Y'all Eat Yet? Miranda Lambert's debut book celebrates her Texas roots. Dropping on April 25, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen! is filled with 50 recipes that are inspired by and have been handed down by the women in her life. From Nonny's Banana Pudding to Whiskey Cupcakes, each one is meaningful to the country music singer's upbringing. Preorder It! $35, amazon.com

02 of 06 Crystelle Pereira Kyle Books Flavor Kitchen A Great British Baking Show season 12 finalist, Crystelle Pereira once told PEOPLE she's always been "fascinated by unique flavor combinations." Her debut cookbook, Flavor Kitchen, pairs her love of cooking with her knack of putting together innovative culinary creations. Featuring everything from zesty salads to pull-apart breads, the upcoming cookbook hits shelves June 13. Preorder It! $33, amazon.com

03 of 06 Kim-Joy Linda Van Den Berg/Ellis Parrinder/Quadrille Publishing Bake Me a Cat On May 9, the former Great British Baking Show star is releasing her most adorable cookbook to date! Filled with 50 cat-inspired confections, Bake Me a Cat includes recipes like Tiger Buns, Kit-Tea Scones and Happy Purrrrthday Cake. Preorder It! $21, amazon.com

04 of 06 Jamie Oliver Flatiron Books One The celebrity chef's latest cookbook focuses on easy, simple and tasty recipes. Out Jan. 10, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders features over 120 no-fuss recipes that only have eight ingredients or fewer. Preorder It! $29, amazon.com

05 of 06 Toya Boudy Countryman Press Cooking for the Culture Chef Toya Boudy, a former contestant on Guy's Grocery Games, has crafted a cookbook all about celebrating her beloved New Orleans. An ode to her own family and a deep dive into Black culinary traditions, Boudy's cookbook (out Feb. 7) honors her parents' recipes and her own creations — from Smothered Chicken to Jambalaya.

Preorder It! $32, amazon.com