All the Celebrity Cookbooks Being Released in 2022
Whether you're looking for a quick weeknight meal or a fun baking project, take recipe inspiration from these upcoming celebrity cookbooks
Molly Yeh
Home Is Where the Eggs Are
Molly Yeh's new cookbook, set to hit shelves on Sept 27, features easy recipes perfect for busy weeknights. The Girl Meets Farm host blends both her Chinese and Jewish heritage to create tasty and fun recipes like babka cereal, doughnut matzo brei and hand-pulled noodles with potsticker filling sauce.
Preorder It! $26.99, amazon.com
Nadiya Hussain
Nadiya's Everyday Baking
Since being crowned the winner of The Great British Baking Show in 2015, Hussain has dropped several New York Times bestselling cookbooks. Her latest, out September 27, contains over 90 sweet and savory bakes.
Nadiya's Everyday Baking is organized by types of days. For example, the "Chill Out Days" section includes no-fuss recipes, while the "Rainbow Days" group highlights meals for a more colorful diet.
Preorder It! $23.99, amazon.com
Bobby Flay
Sundays with Sophie
Bobbby Flay's upcoming cookbook is all about family. Inspired by Sunday dinners, Flay includes his favorite meals to share with loved ones, particularly his daughter Sophie. Plenty of her favorite meals are packed in the cookbook's pages, including deli-style chicken salad and mafaldine pasta with shrimp. The collection of recipes hits shelves on October 11.
Preorder It! $35, amazon.com
Giuseppe Dell'Anno
Giuseppe's Italian Bakes
The season 12 winner of The Great British Baking Show is sharing his signature Italian recipes with fans. In October, Dell'Anno is releasing Giuseppe's Italian Bakes, which features over 60 of his treasured homemade treats worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake! The Italian-inspired recipes even include his iconic focaccia recipe.
Preorder It! $26.96, amazon.com
Ina Garten
Go-To Dinners
The Barefoot Contessa star is releasing another highly anticipated cookbook, and this time she's focusing on go-to dinners. Available on October 25, Garten's cookbook offers lots of easy, make-ahead meals, including overnight mac and cheese. Aside from traditional dinner dishes, Go-To Dinners also showcases breakfast for dinner recipes, including an innovative scrambled eggs cacio e pepe option.
In March, Garten spoke with PEOPLE about the inspiration behind the book.
"My new book Go-To Dinners came out of being in lockdown and having to cook all the time!" she said. "I found easier ways to make delicious dinners with make-ahead, prep-ahead, freeze-ahead recipes plus 'two-fers' — cooking one dish that becomes something totally different the next night."
Preorder It! $24.99, amazon.com