All About Florence Pugh's Cooking — from Growing Up in Kitchens to Filming 'Cooking with Flo'

Florence Pugh credits her culinary chops to working at her father's restaurants

By
Published on January 13, 2023 01:52 PM
Florence Pugh Vogue Magazine
Florence Pugh . Photo: Colin Dodgson/Vogue

Florence Pugh has her family to thank for her love of cooking.

The Don't Worry Darling actress, who graces the cover of Vogue's winter issue, spoke with the magazine about the origin of her culinary talents and even demonstrated some of her favorite recipes.

The Little Women star is known for her beloved Cooking with Flo videos, a casual cooking series she shares on Instagram. An archive of the goofy clips can be found in highlight reels on Pugh's Instagram with names like "Bowl of beans," "Courgetti time" or "Crunch!" — all of which feature the Oscar nominee's silliness and ease in the kitchen.

Her charisma while cooking isn't owed to her stellar acting skills, but instead it stems from a natural culinary talent that runs in the family.

Her father, Clinton Pugh, owns several restaurants in Oxfordshire, England, each pulling from different cuisines. Per Vogue, Pugh and her three siblings — Arabella, Sebastian and Rafaela — all worked at her father's restaurants.

"There's an enormous amount of power when you're behind a bar," Pugh, 27, told the outlet of her time bartending at the family eateries.

Florence Pugh Vogue Magazine
Florence Pugh. Colin Dodgson/Vogue

She also has her family to thank for her confidence. The Wonder actress candidly shared with the magazine that, growing up, she was taught to not be self-conscious about her body. This mentality proved to be necessary after Pugh wore a now-infamous sheer pink Valentino dress last July and faced an onslaught of hateful comments.

"I've never been scared of what's underneath the fabric," Pugh told Vogue in her latest feature. "If I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it. Of course, I don't want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?"

The star also doesn't want her career to dictate her body and told the magazine, "I'm never losing weight to look fantastic for a role. It's more like: How would this character have lived? What would she be eating?"

Pugh, who plays the lead in ex-boyfriend Zach Braff's upcoming film, A Good Person, is being extra thoughtful when it comes to decorating the kitchen in her new home. Per Vogue, the room in the South London house will have copper surfaces and floors made with natural materials — a perfect backdrop for Cooking with Flo videos.

In a clip for Vogue's winter issue, Pugh made herself comfortable in another kitchen, whipping up vodka martinis and tomato and garlic crostinis.

Instead of her trademark yellow apron with "Florence" embroidered on it that she wears in her Instagram series, Pugh wore a red Alexander McQueen dress while demonstrating her cooking skills.

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh/Instagram

Whether it's on a professional set or in Pugh's home, the actress' natural charm and passion for cooking stay true. She goofed around in the intro of the video, putting a metal colander on her head as if it were a hat.

"Cooking has been a huge part of my life," she began. "My dad is a cook. My mom is a cook."

In the spot, the home chef shared wisdom with viewers on her no-stress outlook in the kitchen. "I always like making a few mistakes because, to me, that's where the best food and cooking comes from," she said.

Related Articles
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Addresses the Sheer Dress Controversy: 'How Can My Nipples Offend You That Much?'
Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco
Who Is Brody Jenner's Girlfriend? All About Tia Blanco
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon's Relationship Timeline
Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli celebrate the Olivia Jade X Sephora Collection Palette Collaboration Launching Online at Sephora.com on December 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Lori Loughlin's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise attend the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'
Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'
drew barrymore cover rollout
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About a 'Cripplingly Difficult' Year and How She Triumphed: 'I've Slayed More Dragons'
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Harrison Ford attends the Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "The Call of the Wild" at El Capitan Theatre on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Harrison Ford's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Courteney Cox Makes the ‘Greatest Steak of All Time’ — Watch How
Courteney Cox Makes the 'Greatest Steak of All Time' After Getting the Recipe from Brandi Carlile
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Top Chef Contestants
'Top Chef' Houston: Meet the Chefs Competing on the New Season of Bravo's Food Series
Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's Relationship Timeline
Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry
Who Is Tamera Mowry's Husband? All About Adam Housley