Alison Roman Announces She Will Not Be Returning to NYT Cooking : 'Excited for This New Chapter'

Alison Roman will not be returning to her role as a food columnist at The New York Times.

On Wednesday, the cookbook author revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that she would not be heading back to NYT Cooking. The news comes seven months after her column was placed on a hiatus following her drama with Chrissy Teigen. (The Times told People in late May that "it was always the plan for Alison's leave to be temporary.")

In the post, Roman, 35, first expressed her appreciation after her Caramelized Shallot Pasta recipe scored the top slot in the Times "Most Popular Recipes of 2020" list, published Sunday.

Alongside the caption, the chef included a picture of herself wearing a sweatshirt with her pasta dish on it, as well as photos of her recipe made by other people.

"I am beyond grateful to see this lil shallot pasta as the number 1 recipe on NYT Cooking this year. It came out in January, before the pandemic, before *gestures wildly* all of this. You cooked it a million times and told your friends to cook it and said 'yes, I know you don’t like anchovies but please just trust me' and your friends did trust you. And it happened all over the world! In a global pandemic! In 2020!" she began the caption. "You turned this silly list of pantry ingredients into something wonderful, cooked it for your friends, your lovers, your babies, your neighbors, and yourself."

"There is no greater compliment to someone who does what I do than to have a recipe shared this widely and this year, it means more than it ever has in my whole life," Roman added.

Roman went on to reveal her job update at the end of the post, noting that while she won't be returning to the Times, she is "proud" of her time at the company.

"I’m proud of the work we made together but excited for this new chapter which includes more recipes, videos and writing over on A Newsletter and beyond," she wrote of the email newsletter she sends out to subscribers.

She has since apologized to both women for her "tone deaf remarks" and Teigen later expressed her disappointment over hearing the news about Roman's column being placed on a hiatus.

"I hope we can laugh about it one day but I'm not happy with the NYT leave so she def can't laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way," the model tweeted.

In the weeks after the controversy, Roman shared a post on Instagram addressing how she's been doing since she apologized to Teigen and Kondo.

"This was a huge shake-up for me both personally and professionally, and I'm still processing so much, but know that I'm working on it and thinking about it 24/7," the cookbook author said. "The issues brought to light by this whole thing won't be fixed overnight, and the healing process for many will be long, but I'm committed to doing the work to make it better."