Alison Roman Will Host a New Cooking Show for CNN+

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Alison Roman is headed for the small screen.

The cook, columnist and cookbook author will host her own cooking show for CNN+, the network's upcoming streaming service.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the name and specific premise of the show have not been disclosed yet, each episode will show Roman in and out of the kitchen while she shares recipes and stories behind each dish. A press release called it a "highly opinionated and never finicky" show.

"I could not be more thrilled to be partnering with CNN+ on this project. I've been dreaming about bringing a new sort of cooking and food show to life for years and I can't think of any place better to make it a reality," said Roman in the release.

Roman also shouted out executive producer Lydia Tenaglia and the team at production company Zero Point Zero, who famously produced Anthony Bourdain's CNN show Parts Unknown. "[They] have been heroes of mine for so long, I am truly beyond excited to collaborate with them," she said.

Since leaving the Times, the food writer has focused on a food-related newsletter and her own YouTube channel. In her weekly videos, Roman creates recipes from her newsletter and two cookbooks, Nothing Fancy and Dining In, while sharing tips and stories about the dishes.

"Alison's unique style and tone make her a perfect addition to our CNN + line-up," said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development for CNN Original Series and Films at CNN Worldwide, in the press release. "From vinegar chicken to shallot pasta – we are thrilled that Alison will share the stories behind her signature recipes with the subscribers of CNN+."