"The issues brought to light by this whole thing won't be fixed overnight," the New York Times columnist wrote on Instagram

Alison Roman Says She Has Been Thinking About Chrissy Teigen Drama '24/7': 'This Was a Huge Shake-Up For Me'

Alison Roman is still processing her recent drama with Chrissy Teigen following her controversial comments about the Cravings author and Marie Kondo and their respective businesses.

On Tuesday, the cookbook author shared a post on Instagram addressing how she's been doing since her last post earlier this month, which was a formal apology to both Teigen and Kondo.

"HI! I want to thank everyone who's reached out and taken the time to write to me over the last few weeks. I am still working my way through each email (of which there are...a lot!), so if I haven't gotten back to you yet, please know I will," she began her lengthy caption. "The kindness, empathy, tough love, vulnerability and, honesty demonstrated by everyone who wrote in sharing experiences, book recommendations, anecdotes, and thoughtful advice has been overwhelming in the best way."

Roman continued, telling her fans that she was "genuinely excited to turn this moment into positive, actionable change."

"This was a huge shake-up for me both personally and professionally, and I'm still processing so much, but know that I'm working on it and thinking about it 24/7," the New York Times columnist said. "The issues brought to light by this whole thing won't be fixed overnight, and the healing process for many will be long, but I'm committed to doing the work to make it better."

She then updated her fans on her work telling them that for the "foreseeable future" they would be able to connect with her through her newsletter. (Her New York Times food column has been placed on a hiatus in the weeks after she sparked drama with Teigen.)

"There will be recipes, reader emails, recommendations, and discussions about things that I hope you will like or find helpful," Roman wrote. "In lieu of the comments section or DMs, I encourage you to submit questions/comments/concerns to qcc@alisoneroman.com, the idea being to share some of them in the newsletter (I am learning 'the comments section' is not the best place for public discourse). Anyway! I haven't been cooking and won't pretend I have, so here's a bowl of compost, which- a metaphor in there somewhere, I think!"

She has since apologized to both women for her "tone deaf remarks" and Teigen later expressed her disappointment over hearing the news about Roman's column.

"I hope we can laugh about it one day but I'm not happy with the NYT leave so she def can't laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way," the model tweeted last week.

Teigen also responded to a tweet from New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss, who wrote that all Roman had to do to be "cancelled" was to "criticize a celebrity."

"I don't like this one bit," Teigen replied. "I'm doing what I can (off Twitter) to make that known."

The mom of two also publicly accepted Roman's apology, praising her as "incredibly talented."