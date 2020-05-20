Alison Roman's column is "on temporary leave" following remarks she made about Chrissy Teigen earlier this month

Chrissy Teigen Says She Is 'Not Happy' with Alison Roman's Temporary Leave from the New York Times

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out after news surfaced that Alison Roman's New York Times food column has been placed on a hiatus weeks after she sparked drama with the Cravings author.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, Roman's biweekly food column is "on temporary leave," a New York Times spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. However, the outlet did not cite specific reasons for their decision to pause her work.

Times insiders told The Daily Beast that Roman had a piece scheduled to run during her controversy with Teigen but it was ultimately not published.

Following news of Roman's leave, Teigen has responded to several comments on social media about her current standing with Roman and her thoughts on her temporary hiatus.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen, Alison Roman Getty Images; Bravo

Teigen responded to a post praising Roman's shallot pasta recipe, to which Teigen agreed is "a very good recipe!!"

Asked if her approval of Roman's food meant "the beef [was] squashed," Teigen admitted that she was not pleased to hear the news about Roman's column.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1262937780864159745&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vulture.com%2F2020%2F05%2Falison-roman-ny-times-leave-chrissy-teigen-feud.html

"I hope we can laugh about it one day but I'm not happy with the NYT leave so she def can't laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way," she wrote Thursday.

Teigen also responded to a tweet from New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss, who wrote that all Roman had to do to be "cancelled" was to "criticize a celebrity."

"I don't like this one bit," Teigen replied. "I'm doing what I can (off Twitter) to make that known."

Teigen shared similar sentiments on Wednesday, responding to one user that she "very publicly forgave [Roman] and am getting very much blamed for her leave."

"I'm really tired," she added of all the drama.

Last Monday, the Cravings author penned a Twitter thread about the situation, stressing that she wants the back and forth between the two to come to an end.

"I don’t agree with the pile-on," Teigen wrote. "People waiting with bated breath for apologies, deciding if that apology is good, the people who say you were right and never needed to in the first place — there are so many different types in this kind of situation and to be honest, I just want it to be over."

Her words came after Roman issued a lengthy mea culpa to Teigen, as well as Kondo, for her self-described "tone deaf remarks" about their respective businesses.

Though Teigen was hurt, she wrote on Friday that she didn't anticipate Roman would apologize.

"Thank you for this," Teigen tweeted to the star. "To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for you to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from you! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!"

"I think we are alike in so many ways," Teigen continued. "I remember the exact time I realized I wasn’t allowed to say whatever popped in my head-that I couldn’t just say things in the way that so many of my friends were saying. Before, I never really knew where I stood in the industry, in the world. Eventually, I realized that once the relatable 'snarky girl who didn’t care' became a pretty successful cookbook author and had more power in the industry, I couldn’t just say whatever the f--- I wanted. The more we grow, the more we get those wakeup calls."

Teigen's threaded ended with praise for Roman.

"I still think you are incredibly talented. And in an industry that doesn’t really lend itself to supporting more than a handful of people at a time, I feel like all we have are each other!" she said. "And honestly, for the past few days, every time I saw a shallot I wanted to cry, but I do appreciate this and hopefully we can all be better and learn from the dumb s--- we have all said and done."

In Roman's apology, posted to her Instagram account, she took responsibility for her words — saying that she used Teigen and Kondo's names "disparagingly to try to distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for."

"It was stupid, careless and insensitive," Roman said. "I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant."