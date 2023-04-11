Alison Roman Hopes Her Cooking Show Will 'See the Light of Day' After Getting Pulled from CNN

Alison Roman's journey to television has had some bumps in the road.

In January 2022, the cookbook author announced that she was working on a cooking show with CNN+. Unfortunately, the unnamed series has been indefinitely postponed after CNN canceled many of their original programming — a decision which also halted Stanley Tucci's food and travel show, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

"We are trying to find a new home for that show," Roman tells PEOPLE of the two seasons she shot. "All of TV is crazy right now. So it's not personal, it's just the way the business is going."

While the celebrity chef has "faith that it'll see the light of day one day," that doesn't mean she isn't upset about the delay. "That's what I spent a lot of 2022 doing, which is frustrating because I felt it was going to come out and everybody would see what I've been working on, but now it just looks like I haven't been working," she says.

Alison Roman/Instagram

Roman was a New York Times biweekly food columnist before taking a hiatus in May 2020 (following backlash from comments she made about Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo) and officially leaving the position in December 2020.

Since then, Roman has been posting cooking videos on Instagram and YouTube or sharing recipes in her food-related newsletter. She recently released her latest cookbook, Sweet Enough, which is more dessert-focused than her two previous cookbooks, Nothing Fancy and Dining In.

One of her most popular recipes, a caramelized shallot pasta that was shared on NYT Cooking three years ago, is still a viral dish thanks in part to TikTok. But despite her recipes' popularity on the platform, the food writer says she doesn't use TikTok nor does she have plans to join it.

"If I can't do it well, I don't want to do it at all. And plenty of people are doing it well," says Roman. "I can barely manage just to do Instagram. I feel like I'm too old and too late and too busy."

Plus, Roman cares more about her fans' reception to her cookbooks as a whole rather than individual recipes.

"My only hope for all my books is that the books do well as a whole. I want people to be like, 'This is a great collection and value all the recipes equally,'" she adds. "I would prefer that than one standout recipe, even if it means never going viral again."