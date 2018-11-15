Alison Roman's Ginger Shortbread with White Chocolate Cookies

The author of the Dining In cookbook shares a seasonal twist on her Instagram-famous cookies.

Ginger Shortbread with White Chocolate

1 cup (8 oz.) plus 2 Tbsp. salted butter, cut into ½-in. pieces, softened

⅓ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup molasses

2 Tbsp. grated fresh ginger or 1 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground allspice

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Demerara sugar, for rolling

Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

1. Beat butter, granulated sugar, molasses, ginger and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until very light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed using a spatula. With mixer on low speed, slowly beat in flour, cinnamon and allspice until just combined. Beat in chocolate chips until just combined.

2. Divide dough in half; place each half on 1 large piece of plastic wrap. Fold plastic wrap loosely over dough to cover (to protect your hands from getting sticky). Form each dough half (still covered by the plastic wrap) into a log shape about 10 inches long and 1½ inches in diameter. Wrap each log tightly in plastic wrap; chill until completely firm, 1 to 2 hours.

3. Preheat oven to 350°. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Unwrap chilled dough logs, and brush with beaten egg. Place demerara sugar on a large plate; roll each log in sugar to coat. Slice each log into 20 (½-inch-thick) rounds. Place cookies 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets. Sprinkle tops with flaky sea salt.

4. Bake in preheated oven until edges are just beginning to brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool slightly, about 15 minutes, before serving.

Makes: 40

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours