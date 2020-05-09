Alison Roman Apologizes to Chrissy Teigen for 'Flippant, Careless' Remarks About Cravings Business

New York Times columnist Alison Roman is apologizing to Chrissy Teigen for recently making "flippant" remarks about the star's cooking website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

Earlier this week, Roman, 34, called out Teigen's success in the food world in an article published by The New Consumer, telling the outlet, "Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her."

Roman also said in the interview, "That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f—ing money."

After Teigen shared that Roman's remarks "hit her hard" on Twitter Friday, Roman apologized to the mother of two.

"Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said," she tweeted. "I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s [Kondo]!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry."

Roman continued, "Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing, and don't think it's yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we'd probably get along."

On Friday, Teigen responded to Roman's claim that she was operating "a content farm" writing: "This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article."

The Cravings author went on to defend her culinary website, which shares the same name as her popular cookbooks, explaining that she launched her business as something independent from husband John Legend's projects.

"I started cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn't buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn't a 'machine' or 'farmed content' - it's me and 2 other women," she wrote.

"I didn't 'sell out' by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that," Teigen continued. "to see that thing in my hand being used by people around the world makes me so happy. Watching a company grow makes me happy. I get joy from it and lots of people do."

The Chrissy's Court star added that she "genuinely loved everything about Alison" and made and shared countless recipes created by Roman in the past, tweeting, "I don't think I've ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially."

Teigen also addressed Roman's comment about Marie Kondo, whom Roman claimed had "decided to capitalize on her fame" and "sold out."

"Marie is awesome," Teigen wrote, before sharing her feelings after reading Roman's interview. "It has been crappy to deal with this all day, but I couldn't not say something. I know the actual tears I put into the work I do and it's really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate it. Someone I really liked."

"There are many days I cry very hard because cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. we do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. it is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. so to be called a sellout....hooooo it hurts," Teigen added.

"This 'farm' you think of doesn't exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs," she quipped. "anyhow. now that that's out there, I guess we should probably unfollow each other @alisoneroman."

Roman later clarified her remarks in a separate tweet, though she did not specifically address Teigen or Kondo by name.

"I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who's successful, especially not women," she wrote. "I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don't see working for me."