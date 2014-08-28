Image zoom

If you’re anything like us, your life consists of periods of gluttony followed by extreme repentance. For example, during a trip to NYC last week, the following atrocities to our gut were consumed:

2 corn dogs

2½ slices of pizza (The second half was accidentally dropped face down on the sidewalk.)

10 pints of beer, give or take a pint

2 onion bagels with cream cheese

1 late-night butter roll from a sketchy bodega

Now that we’re back home in Los Angeles, we’re doing our best to detox and atone for our sins. All Angelenos know that the quickest way from point A to point bikini bod is by drinking copious amounts of green juice. While we’re not fans of all-out juice cleanses (because we’re bigger fans of chewing), we do love to supplement our meals with a big tall glass of green leafy goodness.

With that in mind, we present our favorite green juice recipe. It’s healthy, not too sugary (but sweet enough to make even the pickiest drinkers happy), and will get you on the road to binging recovery.

Green Juice Detox

2 handfuls of spinach

4 large kale leaves

½ cucumber

2 celery stalks

1 apple (any variety)

½ lemon

1. With your juicer running, add all your cleaned ingredients.

2. Mix well and pour over ice.

3. Toast to repentance!!!

Of course, there are nearly endless variations. You can add or swap in any of these ingredients:

1 cup pineapple in place of the apple

1 small lime in place of the lemon

small handful of herbs, such as mint, cilantro or parsley

1 cup of green grapes

1 inch piece of ginger

2 carrots

dandelion greens, chard, beet greens, or romaine in place of the spinach or kale

