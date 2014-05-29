Now that summer is rising from the horizon to merrily scorch us, does anyone want to boil vino in a bikini? No one? That’s what we thought.

Alie Ward and Georgia Hardstark, a.k.a. Alie & Georgia, host Cooking Channel food-travel series Tripping Out with Alie & Georgia. Visit PEOPLE.com every Thursday for their playful spins on celebrity recipes, cocktails, entertaining ideas—and, of course, lots of laughs!

Chef Marcus Samuelsson owns glogg. If you want a piping hot mug o’ wine, do not attempt to improve upon [premium title=”his recipe” url=”https://www.people.com/people/premium/celebfood/recipe/0,,20712860,00.html”], because you will fail. It’s spicy, sweet and essentially like drinking liquid warmth.

But now that summer is rising from the horizon to merrily scorch us, does anyone want to boil vino in a bikini? No one? That’s what we thought.

That said, our cravings for glogg — for the exotic spices, the well-balanced sweetness — don’t just disappear when warm weather hits. That’s why we took Samuelsson’s Swedish glogg recipe and turned it into what we’re calling a no-heat Summer Glogg Sweetish Spritzer.

Instead of simmering the spices for flavor, we gathered them up and wrapped them up in an empty tea bag (you can also tie them up in a coffee filter and we won’t judge you). We dropped the sachet into a little jar with some amaretto, then mixed the infused liqueur with a nice peppery Shiraz and a squeeze of orange juice to sub in for glogg’s traditional simmering citrus wheels.

Stir this drink over ice with a little seltzer and garnish with a bright citrus peel — and you have a sweet, spicy spritzer that’s even more refreshing than sangria. Trust us.

Summer Glogg Sweetish Spritzer

Makes 1

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. ground cardamom

¼ tsp. ground cloves

¾ oz. amaretto liqueur

3 oz. red wine (a Shiraz works well)

¾ oz. orange juice

Splash seltzer

Orange peel, for garnish

1. Tie cinnamon, cardamom and cloves in a paper filter or empty tea bag and let steep in amaretto for 1 hour. Remove satchel, smell spiced amaretto, and try not to drink it straight.

2. Combine spiced amaretto, red wine, orange juice and seltzer in a tall glass filled with crushed ice and stir well. Garnish with an orange peel. Raise your glass and tip your wide-brimmed hat to celebrate not wearing a parka for another 6 months.