Alie Ward and Georgia Hardstark, a.k.a. Alie & Georgia, host Cooking Channel food-travel series Tripping Out with Alie & Georgia.



Pumpkin season is in full swing, which means that foodies and plain-old-eaters alike are chowing down on their favorite squash-studded treats.

You can find pumpkin spiked cookies, lattes, cakes and any number of breakfast snacks in every store and cafe, but why stop there? Pumpkin isn’t just a lovely companion to sweets and desserts, it also makes a great addition to your favorite savory dishes, as well.

Here are some of our favorite out-of-the-box ideas to making pumpkin part of every hearty dish you make this season.

Pasta

Pumpkin makes a great addition to pasta dishes, with canned pumpkin as the sauce base, then tossed with sausage and sage in this recipe. Or you can get your hands dirty and make the pasta itself out of pumpkin, as this easy, rustic recipe shows. Toss with pesto and top with Parmesan for a delicious treat, no tricks needed!

Chili

Canned pumpkin makes an already good chili even better by adding thickness, flavor and a boost of nutrients and fiber. We love Rachel Ray’s Veg-Head 3 Bean Chili with a can of pumpkin puree substituted for the refried beans. Or this Crockpot Turkey Pumpkin Chili is just waiting to greet you at the end of a long day with a delicious, healthy bowl of yum.

Curry

If you’d rather cook with real chunks of fresh pumpkin, we highly recommend cooking up a big pot of coconut curry with pumpkin. Curry and pumpkin are the perfect pair and a hearty bowl over brown rice is sure to have you kissing the canned stuff goodbye. If you’re not vegetarian, try this Pumpkin-Shrimp Curry recipe. Who knew a creature from the pumpkin patch and one from the sea could live together in perfect harmony?

We hope we’ve inspired you to chuck the latte (which doesn’t even actually have pumpkin in it, just spices!) and start cooking with the real stuff. We promise dinner has never been this gourd-geous!

