Alie Ward and Georgia Hardstark, a.k.a. Alie & Georgia, host Cooking Channel food-travel series Tripping Out with Alie & Georgia. Visit PEOPLE.com every Thursday for their playful spins on celebrity recipes, cocktails, entertaining ideas—and, of course, lots of laughs!

Outdoor movie season (a.k.a. summer) is our absolute favorite time of year. Sprawling out on a lush lawn, surrounded by friends and snacks, watching a usually-kitschy or nostalgia-inducing movie on a big screen…it’s the new drive-in movie, people! Get hip to it.

Since we’ve been going to movie outdoor movie screenings for years, we’ve amassed a few tips and tricks to make it even more enjoyable. Below are a few basics to help you enjoy outdoor movie season to its fullest. Grab your buddies, a bottle of wine and enjoy the show!

1. Snack away!

Most screenings insist that you show up early to get a good spot on the lawn, and the movie can’t start until the sun goes down. This leaves a lot of time for snacking. Instead of packing a huge meal that gets finished in 30 minutes, bring nibbles to graze on until the movie starts, and throughout the film. We love a nice cheese plate that can be fashioned on a large cutting board, a fresh cut veggie tray with hummus and a baguette alongside a bowl of bruschetta toppings or homemade pesto. Go with nibbles that are best at room temp and will stay good throughout the night.

2. Spread out!

A good picnic blanket is a summer essential. (We keep ours in our cars just in case.) It makes you feel adventurous and ready for anything. We like blankets that have a little something extra — like are ones that are waterproof or fold into a carrying case or are just plain cool to look at.

3. Don’t forget!

There are three things everyone somehow forgets to bring along to an outdoor picnic: a bottle opener, a bag for trash and something warm to throw on when the sun goes down. We’ve shivered amongst a mountain of garbage clutching an still-sealed bottle of wine more times than we’d like to count.

Look for a listing of outdoor screenings in your town (here’s the Los Angeles list) and have a blast!

