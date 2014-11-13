Image zoom

Alie Ward and Georgia Hardstark, a.k.a. Alie & Georgia, host Cooking Channel food-travel series Tripping Out with Alie & Georgia. Visit PEOPLE.com every Thursday for their playful spins on celebrity recipes, cocktails, entertaining ideas—and, of course, lots of laughs!



October’s sweater weather and amber-colored strolls through leaves seem to be the very reason that Pinterest and Instagram were invented. It’s crisp but not freezing, and there’s a thrill seeing the seasons change.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Alie & Georgia: What to Do With Leftover Wine

But then November wants to join the party and we’re reminded: Oh right. It’s getting cold. The simple addition of a scarf no longer works and before you know it — you’re holiday shopping and wearing a jacket that resembles a floor-length bedspread.

Let us help.

While October may have been all about pumpkin-spiced coffee, November deserved pepper-spiked hot chocolate. So we ramped up the octane, added a little whiskey and cayenne and are serving you up a solution to the Fall-Back-an-Hour blues. Because we care. And we’re wimps when it gets below 60.

RELATED: Alie & Georgia: Pumpkin Makes Everything Better — Not Just Lattes

Spiked Spiced Mexican Hot Chocolate

Makes 1 cocktail

1½ oz whiskey

1 oz cinnamon schnapps

8 oz hot chocolate

Pinch cayenne

Zest nutmeg

1. Prepare your favorite hot chocolate (personally, we’re suckers for Nescafe Dolce Gusto Chococino). But don’t drink it yet!

2. Add whiskey and cinnamon schnapps to the mug and stir. Don’t drink it yet!

3. Garnish with a pinch of cayenne (big pinch for the brave, wee pinch for the weak) on top and some nutmeg zest, and yes now you may drink it.

RELATED: Banish Boring Salads with Alie & Georgia’s Fall Ingredient Guide