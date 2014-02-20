Hey! Who out there feels like whipping up a cocktail that takes 20 minutes to prepare and three hours to set in the freezer? Interested in sipping an icy cold beverage in the middle of what is arguably the worst winter in years?!

Alie Ward and Georgia Hardstark, a.k.a. Alie & Georgia, host Cooking Channel food-travel series Tripping Out with Alie & Georgia. Visit PEOPLE.com every Thursday for their playful spins on celebrity recipes, cocktails, entertaining ideas—and, of course, lots of laughs!

*crickets*

Yeah, we thought so. Which is why we’ve given [premium title=”Brooks Headley’s Lemon Granita” url=”https://www.people.com/people/premium/celebfood/recipe/0,,20711052,00.html”] a winter weather warm-up by, well…making it warm. I know, we’re super smart. Bonus? No waiting for anything to freeze, and it tastes pretty darn good too.

Alie & Georgia’s Granita? Who Needs Ya?!

Makes 1

2 oz. vodka

½ oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ oz. allspice simple syrup (recipe below)

1 oz. warm green tea

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Cinnamon sticks, for garnish

Add all ingredients to a mug; stir to combine. Garnish with lemon wheel and cinnamon sticks if desired.

Allspice Simple Syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 tbsp. allspice

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and simmer until sugar is dissolved. Extra simple syrup can be stored in an airtight container.