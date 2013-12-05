What do you get the friend or family member who’s been to all the hip new restaurants, has a kitchen full of the newest gadgets and toys, and never misses a weekly visit to the local farmer’s market? Put down the Williams-Sonoma gift card and check out our list of favorite subscription boxes for foodies. We promise these will put you in your food fanatics' good graces—maybe even enough to have ‘em cook you dinner.

Alie Ward and Georgia Hardstark, a.k.a. Alie & Georgia, host Cooking Channel food-travel series Tripping Out with Alie & Georgia. Visit PEOPLE.com every Thursday for their playful spins on celebrity recipes, cocktails, entertaining ideas—and, of course, lots of laughs!

Ten different teas a month from around the globe, complete with expert brewing instructions, will leave your leaf-loving friends steeped in flavor and caffeine.

BUY IT: steepster.com; $25 and up

Each month, Pairings Box delivers ingredients and recipes for home-cooked dishes, plus a 7” record and downloadable mix tape that compliment the meal. Your hipster cred is sure to go up substantially with the gifting of this box—handlebar mustache and fixed gear bike not required.

BUY IT: turntablekitchen.com, $25 and up

Perfect for anyone with a penchant for snacking, this subscription box full of colorful Japanese candy is a lot more interesting than plain old chocolate. It’s pretty much impossible not to smile when you open it each month.

BUY IT: skoskbox.com, $12 and up

This curated-by-mixologists cocktail box gives your booze-loving friends the ingredients and recipes to create two different libations each month. The packaging is superb and the cocktails range from unique to classic favorites. We’ll drink to that!

BUY IT: julibox.com, $36 and up

Now that we’ve OD’ed on Japanese candy and craft cocktails, let’s lighten things up with this box full o’ healthy snacks. With three box sizes available, this is even a great gift for the entire office—get one sent each month to root through with your coworkers (and say goodbye to scrounging for quarters for that Kit-Kat from the vending machine). Bravo to Healthy Surprise for actually making health food fun!

BUY IT: healthysurprise.com, $33 and up